The Wharton Tigers did not qualify for the state seven-on-seven tournament at the Roughneck qualifier last Saturday.
In their first state qualifier the Tigers went 1-2, but saw some growth winning their final game against Sweeny High School in Sweeny.
Wharton dropped their first two games against Columbus and Bay City, but came back to beat Sweeny 20-12, ending the tournament on a positive note.
“Mostly what I observed was body language and how our kids responded,” Wharton Athletic Director Alvin Dotson said. “Against Sweeny, they bounced back and came out and did a pretty good job once they settled down, I’m pretty proud of that. I think it was a combination of nervousness and wanting to do too much and show the new coach what I can do.”
Against Sweeny, Dotson noted incoming senior Rayshawn Hood locking down his side of the field on defense making it tough to complete throws in his direction.
The Tigers scored two touchdowns in all three of their games. Wharton split time between two quarterbacks, incoming sophomore Jaccoric Allen and incoming senior Ryan Mendiola.
“It’s been a hit the ground running type of process (for the quarterbacks),” Dotson said. “Just learning where to go with the ball, but I’ve seen a lot of growth. (We’ve) still got some work with looking off the safeties and not staring down your receivers. They’re picking it up fast.”
Wharton plays in the Rice Consolidated seven-on-seven league on Tuesdays against Weimer, Royal, and Rice Consolidated. Wharton doesn’t have any other state qualifier scheduled but Dotson said he hopes to play in another.
