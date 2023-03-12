Houston stays undefeated, beats Orlando 44-16

The Houston Roughnecks beat the Orlando Guardians for the second time in four weeks, 44-16 Saturday night in Orlando.
The Roughnecks took a 20-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.
“I thought we played the type of game we expect to play. They made some big plays on us. The score doesn’t show it, but I think they are improved from the first time we played them. But our team seems to get better and better every week. We have great speed on offense and a quarterback that can get it to them,” Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips said. “We are 4-0 and all of them are division games. The first thing to do is try to make the playoffs. You have to win your games in your division. We are just a solid football team.”
The Roughnecks scored on their first possession as Brandon Silvers found Travell Harris with a 21-yard touchdown pass. On Orlando’s first possession, quarterback Paxton Lynch threw an incomplete lateral pass that was scooped up by William Likely and returned 33 yards for a touchdown. After a two-point conversion, Houston was up 14-0 after only two series.
“Defense obviously made some big plays. That touchdown got us ahead early and made it tougher for them. Anyone who gets behind us, we have a pretty good rush and that makes problems for the other team,” Phillips said.
Later in the first quarter, the Roughnecks surprised the Guardians with Silvers throwing a forward pass to Jontre Kirklin behind the line of scrimmage, and with double forward passes being allowed under XFL rules, Kirklin then completed a pass to Deontay Burnett for 49 yards and a touchdown, making the score 20-0.
“I think that was the first double pass in history. We named it the Mike Leach play, for Mike and what he did for football. We wanted to honor him with that play,” Phillips said.
After an Orlando field goal, Kirklin caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Silvers. The Guardians scored their first touchdown with 0:54 to go in the half to make the score 26-10 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Orlando scored on an 81-yard touchdown pass from Lynch to Charleston Rambo as the Houston defender fell down. The Houston lead was down to 26-16, but the Roughnecks defense shut out the Guardians for the rest of the game. Meanwhile Dejoun Lee scored twice on 1-yard runs, and Harris caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Silvers.
The Roughnecks scored 14 points off two Guardians fumbles and benefited from 13 penalties on the Guardians for 102 yards.
“That was not very good. It starts with me. We have to continue to make changes, and that’s from the top down. It isn’t always just the players. We need to switch around some things with the coaches. That’s the next step. That was just pretty bad,” Orlando head coach Terrell Buckley said.
Silvers completed 24 of 30 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Lee rushed six times for 45 yards and two touchdowns, and Harris caught three passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Kirklin was the first player in XFL history to throw a touchdown pass and catch a touchdown pass, according to the league.
For the Guardians, Lynch completed 18 of 30 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Charleston Rambo caught two passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.
The Roughnecks are now 4-0 while the Guardians fall to 0-4. Next up for the Roughnecks is a Thursday night game in Seattle against the Dragons.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 11:10 HOU Travell Harris 21-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Silvers. 2-point conversion: failed.
HOU 6, ORL 0
10.33 HOU William Likely 33-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. 2-point conversion: Jontre Kirklin 2-yard pass from Silvers.
HOU 14, ORL 0
4:54 HOU Deontay Burnett 49-yard touchdown pass from Kirklin. 2-point conversion failed.
HOU 20, ORL 0
Q2: 9:45 ORL J Borregales 33-yard field goal.
HOU 20, ORL 3
1:11 HOU Kirklin 42-yard touchdown pass from Silvers. 2-point conversion failed.
HOU 26, ORL 3
0:54 ORL J. Smith 31-yard touchdown pass from Paxton Lynch. 1-point conversion: Charleston Rambo pass from D. Francois.
HOU 26, ORL 10
Q3: 11:03 ORL Charleston Rambo 81-yard touchdown pass from Lynch. 2-point conversion: failed.
HOU 26, ORL 16
2:30 HOU Dejoun Lee 1-yard touchdown run. 2-point conversion: failed.
HOU 32, ORL 16
Q4: 11:30 HOU Harris 59-yard touchdown pass from Silvers. 2-point conversion: failed.
HOU 38 ORL 16
4:18 HOU Lee 1-yard touchdown run. 2-point conversion: failed.
HOU 44, ORL 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.