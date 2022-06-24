Rehabbing Astros giving Space Cowboys a boost

Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi was set to begin a Major League rehab assignment Friday with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
Odorizzi was scheduled to start as the Space Cowboys host the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) at Constellation Field. Odorizzi has been on the 15-day injured list since May 17 with left lower leg discomfort. He has gone 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA (11 ER/31.2 IP) in seven starts with the Astros this season. He had gone 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA (1 ER/16.2 IP) over his last three starts prior to being placed on the injured list.
Yainer Diaz made his Triple A debut Wednesday with the Space Cowboys and a day later he deposited the first home run of his Triple A career. He hit a three-run home run in the first inning in a 4-3 Space Cowboys loss Thursday to the Rainiers.
Diaz, who is ranked as the Houston Astros No. 14 prospect, per MLBPipeline, finished the night 3-for-4 with a pair of singles to go with the three-run blast.
Lewis Brinson went 3-for-4 with three doubles in the loss. Brinson matched Alex De Goti for the most doubles in a single game in franchise history.
JP France got the start for the Space Cowboys and struck out six batters through five scoreless innings.
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers had the finest performance to date of his MLB rehab assignment on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Meyers hit a pair of solo home runs in the 14th start of his rehab stint in a 13-7 loss.
The first home run for Meyers came in the first off Tacoma starter Konner Wade, a former Sugar Land Skeeter. It was the first of four home runs on the night for the Space Cowboys. Meyers’ second was an opposite-field-shot in the sixth. He has hit three home runs through his rehab assignment. Meyers finished the night 4-for-4 with the two home runs to go with a pair of singles and a walk.
Korey Lee tied the game at 4-4 with a three-run homer to left in the second. It was the 10th home run of the season for Lee. He is tied for the second-most home runs of Pacific Coast League catchers. Dillon Thomas parked his first home run since joining the Space Cowboys with a solo home run to right in the fourth. It was his ninth total homer of the season, including his time with Triple A Salt Lake.
The Space Cowboys won the series opener in style Tuesday with David Hensley belting a three-run walk-off home run, sending the Space Cowboys to a 3-1 victory in 10 innings.
Hensley owns both Space Cowboys walk-off hits this season, with Tuesday’s serving as the first walk-off home run for them this year. His opposite-field shot came of Tacoma reliever Matt Brash, who delivered the pitch at 98 mph.
Upcoming
The Space Cowboys finish a six-game series against the Rainiers this weekend. Promotions include a pro wrestling show with a meet-and-greet opportunity with Booker T., and a Brewfest on Saturday, followed by a Space Cowboys-themed cowboy hat giveaway on Sunday.
