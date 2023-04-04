Lady Tigers get all-district hoops honors

Wharton sophomore J'Honesty Smith drives the floor against El Campo in a district road game earlier this past season.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Wharton Lady Tigers missed out on the playoffs this past season, but they showed enough during district play to earn two all-district honors from the District 25 coaches.

Leading the Lady Tigers honors was sophomore J’Honesty Smith, receiving first-team all-district recognition. She led the Lady Tigers in scoring and was the team’s primary ball-handler.

