Lady Tigers get all-district hoops honors

The Wharton Lady Tigers missed out on the playoffs this past season, but they showed enough during district play to earn two all-district honors from the District 25 coaches.
Leading the Lady Tigers honors was sophomore J’Honesty Smith, receiving first-team all-district recognition. She led the Lady Tigers in scoring and was the team’s primary ball-handler.
“Most of the coaches were surprised that she was just a sophomore,” Lady Tiger coach Magna Green said. “She averaged eight points, six rebounds and two steals during district.”
Wharton sophomore Kadyn Smith earned second-team honors, pulling down more than 10 rebounds a game.
“Kadyn was a beast on the boards this year,” Green said. “She averaged 11 rebounds and three steals in district.”
Lady Tiger junior Sinahyah Martinez and sophomores Khelbi Mayberry and Aaliyah Gaona rounded out the team’s awards with honorable mentions from the district.
This was Green’s first year coaching the Lady Tigers. Wharton was 3-9 in district, tying Bellville for fifth place. Wharton had three losses in district decided by six points or fewer.
Coach of the Year: Brateicka Mock - Sealy
Most Valuable Player (MVP): Dai’Janiya (Nala) Richardson (senior) Navasota and Shunteria Anumele (junior) Royal
Offensive MVP: Bryanna Stokes (junior) Navasota
Defensive MVP: Diamond Barrett (senior) Royal
Newcomer of the Year: Layla Anderson (junior) Royal
