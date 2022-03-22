El Campo Ricebird junior running back Rueben Owens was awarded Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors by the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Owens split the honors with Stephenville senior wide receiver Coy Eakin.
Eakin had 93 receptions for 2,140 yards with 31 touchdowns for 16-0 Stephenville. Owens rushed for 2,989 yards with 46 TDs. Owens threw, caught and rushed for scores this past season and was tied for second in the nation in touchdowns.
Stephenville teammate senior linebacker Reese Young was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year.
El Campo had seven Ricebirds awarded with all-state honors for their play this past season.
Senior linebacker Jacob Lopez earned El Campo’s only defensive second-team honor. Lopez had 188 tackles, the third most in 4A among linebackers nominated. He also had 30 tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups.
El Campo senior offensive lineman guard Juan Leal and Kerry North earned second-team honors. Leal had 66 pancakes, 75 knockdowns and he completed 96 percent of his blocking assignments. North was slightly better on his assignments with a grade of 97 to go with 73 pancakes and 81 knockdowns.
El Campo senior fullback Johntre Davis was the final Ricebird to earn second-team honors.
Davis had 18 touchdowns and 1,441 total yards. Since 1980, Davis is the second-leading Ricebird in touchdowns and rushing yards.
Owens, Davis, and North are back-to-back all-state players.
Two Ricebirds received honorable mentions in sophomore kicker Diego Gutierrez and junior linebacker Reed Jung.
Jung had 174 tackles, 27 for loss, six sacks and two interceptions. Gutierrez was the only kicker nominated that was perfect on the season on point-after attempts and field goals.
Wharton County
East Bernard senior quarterback Dallas Novicke received an honorable mention throwing for 1,706 yards and 24 touchdowns.
No other athletes in the county received all-state honors.
