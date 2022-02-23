For the second season in a row, the Woodville Lady Eagles ended the Boling Lady Bulldogs playoff run.
The Lady Bulldogs played Woodville tough but ultimately fell 31-25 Friday night at C.E. King High School.
While a loss, the rematch of the two schools was close, with Boling having many chances down the stretch to pull out the win. Instead, they had to settle for a near 20-point improvement from last season’s game.
“Basketball can be really simple. If you make your shots. If you box out. If you guard and play good defense and (do the) little things (you’ll have a chance),” Boling coach Johnathan Gibson said. “With a six-point game, make one or two free throws that we missed. Get one or two of those putbacks (this is a different game).”
Gibson lauded his younger players namely freshman Haley Fojtik stepping up and holding their own against Woodville’s upperclassmen.
“(Haley) battled,” Gibson said. “They had some bigs that could play and their three guards are all three seniors. For our young girls to get out there and play them the way they did was phenomenal.”
Boling did not want to try to run with the Lady Eagles, so they slowed the game down and turned it into half-court basketball. The game plan worked and kept the score low.
The Lady Bulldogs didn’t score more than 10 points once in a quarter Friday night. Boling allowed 11 points to Woodville in the first, held them under 10 points a quarter the rest of the night.
Boling trailed two points at the half.
The Lady Bulldogs had a tough time getting anything working on offense, missing shots and committing turnovers. The Lady Bulldogs lone points came on a long two from junior post Madison Malone to make it 26-18.
Woodville missed chances to extend their lead, missing free throws to help keep Boling in the game. In the third quarter, they missed four throws and 13 in the game.
Boling sophomores Savannah Savage hit a three and Kenna Gibson added in a two. Malone hit a pair of free throws in the fourth to outscore Woodville 7-4, but the lead was too much to overcome.
Savage led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with nine points.
Boling finished the season tied with East Bernard for second place. Hitchcock is the only team from District 24 still alive in the playoffs.
The Lady Bulldogs will bring back their entire team next season, with no seniors on the roster.
