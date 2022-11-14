The New York Giants beat the Houston Texans 24-16 last Sunday in New York.
The Texans stayed with the Giants for most of the game, but the defense could not stop the Giants Saquon Barkley, and a fourth quarter penalty and interception killed any chance the Texans had of winning. The Texans’ record is now 1-7-1.
“You can only talk so much about, ‘hey we are close man, keep going, we are going to get over the hump.’ But normally when you are close you do eventually get over the hump. We realize what the problem is and what the results say. We are close and eventually I do feel like we are going to get over the hump. We just finished the first half of the season and it’s not good enough. We still can see promise for the second half,” Texans’ head coach Lovie Smith said.
Once again, the Texans started out slow as they could only put three points on the scoreboard in the first half. The scoring picked up in the third quarter, as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones found Darius Slayton for a 54-yard touchdown to increase their lead to 14-3.
The Texans came right back as Davis Mills threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins closing the gap to 14-10. The Giants then upped their lead to 21-10 as Barkley scored on a 2-yard run.
In the fourth quarter and behind by 11, the Texans were in the red zone and scored on a 19-yard pass from Mills to Brandin Cooks, but a holding call on lineman Kenyon Green nullified the touchdown and pushed the Texans back to the 29 yard line. On the next play, Mills was intercepted by Dane Belton in the end zone, effectively ending the game. The teams traded field goals in the last minutes with the final score ending up 24-16.
“We got to do more than just play hard, we got to just win ballgames. Right now, we just have to find out why we are not finishing the game. Our biggest thing is consistency through out the game, and we just have to get better,” Texans’ linebacker Christian Kirksey said.
For the game, Mills completed 22 of 37 passes for 319 yards and one touchdown. He had one interception and was sacked four times for 33 yards. Running back Dameon Pierce rushed 17 times for 94 yards. Chris Moore had three receptions for 70 yards, and Jordan Akins caught three passes for 72 yards.
“The turnovers killed us. We have a lot of talent here, but we just have to execute when we get into the red zone and not hurt ourselves with flags. Other than that, we are just going to go back to work and keep chipping at it. Hopefully we can come out with some wins,” Akins said.
For the Giants, Daniel Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He had no interceptions and was sacked three times for 21 yards. Barkley carried the ball 35 times for 152 yards and one touchdown. Darius Slayton had three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
The Texans entered the game with the league’s worst rushing defense, allowing 181 yards per game. The Giants rushed for 191 yards, with Barkley accounting for 152 yards.
Next week, the Texans play the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 7:51 NYG Lawrence Cager 9-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones. Graham Gano extra point kick.
NYG 7, HOU 0
Q2: 11:27 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 38-yard field goal.
NYG 7, HOU 3
Q3: 12:33 NYG Darius Slayton 54-yard touchdown pass from Jones. Gano extra point kick.
NYG 14, HOU 3
8:06 HOU Nico Collins 12-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills. Fairbairn extra point kick.
NYG 14, HOU 10
2:21 NYG Saquon Barkley 2-yard touchdown run. Gano extra point kick.
NTG 21, HOU 10
Q4: 2:22 HOU Fairbairn 34-yard field goal.
NYG 21, HOU 13
1:55 NYG Gano 49-yard field goal.
NYG 24, HOU 13
0:07 HOU Fairbairn 46-yard field goal.
NYG 24, HOU 16
