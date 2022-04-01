Boling, East Bernard compete in district golf

Boling golf had top scores at the District 24 tournament at the Rio Colorado Golf Course in Bay City Monday afternoon.
The Boling boys team was the district runner up and advances to regionals. The girls finished in third place and are the regional alternates, they will go if the first two teams are unable to make regionals.
The Bulldogs finished with 372 points as a team, 10 strokes behind Hitchcock the district champions. They were 78 strokes in front of East Bernard, who came in third.
Bulldog sophomore Ty Rolf had the best score of all the golfers Monday, shooting 12 over par, 84 strokes.
Boling had three golfers with a score under 100, senior Harrison Lee shot a 90, and junior Trenton Jones had a 94.
East Bernard’s Chase Weadley shot a 109 the Brahmas’ lowest score. Weadley was six strokes away from qualifying as an individual.
Only one Lady Bulldog is guaranteed a spot at the regional meet.
Junior Karli Joyce had the district second best individual score and will be regional bound. Joyce shot a 104, two strokes off the district leader.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes won the district championship with a score of 469 strokes. The Brahmarettes were 12 strokes ahead of Danbury who was the district runner up. The Lady Bulldogs had a score of 484.
Brahmarette junior Emma Alexander had East Bernard’s lowest score with 109 strokes, the third best district score overall.
Brenham Country Club will host the Region III tournament April 18-21.
At the regional meet, the top three teams along with the three top individual finishers will compete.
