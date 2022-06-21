The Boling Lady Bulldogs lasted until the third round of the playoffs before falling to Diboll, who made it to the state finals last season.
Boling was well represented in the top District 24-3A awards with three selections.
Senior Allie Floyd earned one of the district’s highest honors in the Pitcher of The Year.
Floyd was phenomenal in her final season striking out nearly two batters an inning. The senior power pitcher threw 45 innings in district allowing a 1.77 ERA while punching out 85 batters.
“The coaches in our district noticed how focused Allie was this season,” Boling coach Abby Alexander said. “She has always been a workhorse but with the team, we had behind her she was able to focus on just pitching. This did not go unnoticed this season, that is why they felt she deserved being the MVP pitcher.”
Floyd was also a big bat for the Lady Bulldogs hitting .406 in district. Next season she’ll be pitching for the University of Louisiana Tech.
Sophomores Kenna Gibson of Boling and Hempstead sophomore Celeste Trujillo was named co-catchers of the year.
Gibson behind the plate was solid allowing no errors and she was an offensive machine. Gibson had a team-high .467 batting average, she and Floyd scored 13 runs, the most on the Lady Bulldogs.
“Kenna was in a different mindset this year than she has ever been in. She knew that she has a job to do and she showed up every day doing it 100 percent,” Alexander said. “Kenna did not spend time second-guessing her talent this season and that is how she was so successful.”
Gibson was also a speedster leading the team with 11 stolen bases.
The newcomers of the year were Boling freshman Kamryn Mears and Brazos junior Taylor Brzozowski.
Mears stepped in as a third baseman and a backup pitcher to Floyd and exceeded on varsity.
“(It) was just the start of so many good things (for Kamryn),” Alexander said. “She is a good leader and works hard, I know she will be able to handle herself as well as help the team grow.”
Mears had the third-highest batting average hitting .382 to go with a 0.36 ERA when on the mound. She gave up one earned run in 19 innings.
Boling was third overall in the district standings with an 8-4 finish. The Lady Bulldogs earned playoff wins over Hardin and Woodville.
Floyd, Gibson and Mears were joined by freshman infielder Paige Bentancur on the all-district first team.
“The work that Paige put in this year really stood out to us,” Alexander said. “She was a kid that we could put anywhere and would succeed. Her speed was just one of the many things that she had to help us this season.”
When on base Bentancur was a threat to take an extra-base with nine steals, second on the team.
Sophomore infielder Ryleigh Bialas and junior designated player Mianjel Hayes were named to the second team.
Bialas had a .424 on-base percentage, with eight walks, the most on the team. Hayes drove in five Lady Bulldogs.
Rounding out Bolings’ awards were Tessa Garza and Taya Garza who received honorable mentions.
Boling earned 13 selections to the academic all-district, including Ryleigh Bialas, Hillarie Zamora, Kamryn Mears, Paige Bentancur, Jaedyn Cordero, Kaylie Hodge, Tessa Garza, Taya Garza, Allie Floyd, Kenna Gibson, Summer Ortiz, Mianjel Hayes and Hailey Rodriguez.
