The Chicago Bears kicked a 30-yard field goal as time ran out to beat the Houston Texans 23-20 Sunday afternoon in Chicago.
Texans quarterback Davis Mills threw an interception to Bears’ linebacker Roquan Smith on the Texans 12-yard line with1:42 to go in the game. The Bears ran down the clock and Cairo Santos kicked the game winning field goal. The Texans are now 0-2-1 for the season.
The Bears rushed for 281 yards, the third largest number of rushing yards given up by the Texans in franchise history.
“It was surprising we gave up that many rushing yards. Two plays went for 93 yards. We shouldn’t allow that. We missed some tackles, but we can’t give up those big plays. A lot of things have to go wrong to give up that many yards,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said.
The Texans held a 14-13 lead at halftime as Jordan Akins caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mills, and, after the Texans took over the ball at the Bears 42-yard line, it took Dameon Pierce just four plays to cover the 42 yards to the endzone.
In the third quarter, Ka’imi Fairbairn sandwiched a 39-yard field goal and a 23-yard field goal between the Bears’ Khail Herbert one-yard touchdown run to make the score 20-20.
The Texans have yet to score in the fourth quarter this season. For the game, Mills completed 20 of 32 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown. Mills had two interceptions, one in the Texans endzone in the first half, and the game decider in the fourth quarter.
“We need to score touchdowns instead of field goals when we get in the red zone. I thought we ran the ball well all game,” Mills said. “The interception in the end zone in the first half was thrown into tight coverage and the ball was tipped up and intercepted. The last interception was tipped at the line of scrimmage. We are definitely frustrated. We just need to execute. In tough situations we need to find a way to win. I take responsibility for turning the ball over.”
Dameon Pierce rushed for 80 yards on 20 carries and scored the first touchdown of his career on a one-yard run in the second quarter. Safety Jalen Pitre had two interceptions, and defensive end Jerry Hughes had two sacks.
“We have to be disciplined and play a lot smarter. We need to stay in our gaps and play more physical,” Hughes said.
“I can’t say anyone played well. There is normally a play during the game when someone has to make a play. It didn’t happen today,” Smith said. “We need to get a win.”
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed eight of 17 passes for 106 yards and had two interceptions. Khalil Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Fields had eight carries for 47 yards, and Equanimeous St. Brown carried twice for 43 yards.
The Texans play the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.
Scoring:
Q1 11:22 CHI Cairo Santos 47-yard field goal
CHI 3, HOU 0
6:45 CHI Khalil Herbert 11-yard run. Santos kick.
CHI 10, HOU 0
3:40 HOU Jordan Akin 4-yard pass from Davis Mills. Ka’imi Fairbairn kick.
CHI 10, HOU 7
Q2 7:32 HOU Dameon Pierce 1-yard run. Fairbairn kick.
HOU 14, CHI 10
1:48 CHI Santos 50-yard field goal.
HOU 14, CHI 13
Q3 11:25 HOU Fairbairn 39-yard field goal.
HOU 17, CHI 13
8:25 CHI Herbert 1-yard run. Santos kick.
CHI 20, HOU 17
0:54 HOU Fairbairn 23-yard field goal.
CHI 20, HOU 20
Q4 0:00 CHI Santos 30-yard field goal.
CHI 23, HOU 20
