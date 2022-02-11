The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers had an off-night shooting as the Bellville Brahmas edged them out 46-38 on the road Tuesday.
Wharton could have tied El Campo for second in district with a win, but remain one win behind them after a Ricebird loss Tuesday night.
A slow start hurt the Runnin’ Tigers, but it was a big fourth from Bellville withheld a fifth district win from Wharton.
Wharton sophomore guard Jakorian Baldridge helped the Runnin’ Tigers score two points in the first quarter. Baldridge picked the pocket of a Bellville guard at mid-court and beat everyone down the court for a layup in the final 30 seconds of the quarter.
Runnin’ Tiger junior Raymond Hudson III led all-scorers with 17 points, but he was the only Wharton player to have double-digit points against Bellville.
The Brahmas had two players score in double-digits.
Bellville in the fourth quarter shot 16 free-throws and 28 in the game. Wharton had 16 on the night and only two in the fourth.
Wharton trailed by one point going into the final eight minutes.
Bellville opened the fourth with a layup. Hudson came down the court on the following possession and connected on a three to tie the game at 32.
Runnin’ Tiger freshman Sonny Smith forced a turnover in the post. Sophomore Cj Scott came up with the steal and went coast-to-coast for the layup giving Wharton a 34-32 lead.
Bellville responded with a quick-release three to retake the lead.
Hudson again answered for the Runnin’ Tigers with a three of his own putting Wharton up two points with six minutes left.
The Brahmas missed on a three attempt, Baldridge got the rebound and went in for a layup, but was fouled. He split his free-throw attempts, giving Wharton a three-point lead.
However, the Runnin’ Tigers went cold over the final five minutes as Bellville went on an 11-0 run to close out the game.
Wharton has one game remaining against El Campo on the road Tuesday night.
As of Friday, the District 24 standings were, Navasota 8-0, El Campo 5-3, Wharton 4-4, Royal 3-5, Bellville 2-6, and Sealy 2-6.
“We still have lots of scenarios that keep us in the playoffs and moving up in the standings. We are in a tough district and you have to show up ready to play every game or you risk slipping up,” Runnin’ Tigers coach Calvin King said. “We have another road game (Friday against) Sealy and we are going to need to have a good game. Life on the road is never easy and this is an important game that will lock up at least third place for us. We are focusing on one game at a time and getting better.”
