Summertime fishing look great on the coast

We are in full blown summertime fishing mode getting out early and coming in before the heat gets too bad.
Redfishing has dominated our fishing scene and we have been smacking them pretty good. We have been fishing reefs and drains with live-shrimp rigged about a foot under popping corks and they have been eating well.
We have lots of good small-sized black drum showing up in the same locales as the reds, 16-inch black drum are some of the best-eating fish in the bay in my opinion. Trout fishing has been slow due to the winds not letting us get out to the structure to fish them.
When we get good conditions, I believe we will have a good bite because they haven’t been messed with much. Tripletail are starting to show, we have hooked a few 10- to 12-pounders on markers way out by Port O’Connor, live shrimp rigged about four deep under popping corks have been the best bait. July fishing should be great with lots of options with surf, wells, wading grass beds and drifting deep shell.
This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service. You can connect with Captain Wollam at palaciosguideservice.com
Texas Parks and Wildlife fishing reports
Galveston Bay
Good. 82 degrees. The west shoreline has been the best and when conditions allow easy limits of speckled trout are being caught on live shrimp and croakers. At times some nice black drum are also being caught on live shrimp. Open bay action is only fair. Report by Capt. David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
Freeport
Good. 82 degrees. Redfish are good in the San Luis Pass with live mullet croaker and live shrimp. Trout are good at the bridge using mullet, shrimp and live croaker. Lady fish are biting well in the pass and are fun to catch and good for bait. River is good for flounder, redfish and drum. Redfish gigging at night is producing good numbers. Report by Capt. Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
Port O’Connor
Good. 82 degrees. Good action on trout up to 25 inches using live croaker. Redfish bite is very good on sardines and dead shrimp. Black drum are fair on dead shrimp. Migratory fish are starting to show up biting whatever you throw. Bull redfish are good on live croaker and sardines. Report by Capt. Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.
Rockport
Great. 82 degrees. Waders are finding good success on trout and redfish in the early morning on live bait and plastics. Redfish are great in 2-6 feet of water in sand pockets on menhaden. Drifting with soft plastics is also working well. Trout are good in 2-6 feet of water on live shrimp and soft plastics. Drum are good in 2-6 feet of water on dead shrimp. Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.
