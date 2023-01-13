Softball starts for area schools

Softball kicked off around the state on Friday as teams were allowed to officially hold their first practice of the 2023 season.
Wharton, Boling, East Bernard will all be looking for a return to the playoffs this year. Teams will get 14 days of practice before they can start scrimmages on Jan. 28.
Softball will be a little harder for Wharton this year after a move to Region IV during this latest round of realignment. Boling and East Bernard stayed in Region III.
The district for Boling Lady Bulldogs remains unchanged this upcoming season. However, the Wharton Lady Tigers add Needville to an already tough district that includes Navasota, Sealy and El Campo.
Wharton finished third in district last season and made it to the second round of the playoffs before falling to Bridge City. Boling also came in third and made it to the third round of the playoffs, falling to Diboll, who made it to the state tournament the season before. East Bernard went the farthest of the three last season, coming one round shy of regional finals, falling to Franklin.
The Lady Tigers have a lot to be excited about this upcoming season returning 10 players, and only graduating one starter from last year’s team, catcher Bethany Gomez. Returning this season is the district Newcomer of the Year in junior Sinayah Martinez and senior Macayla Jackson and junior Zoey Johnson who were named first-team all-district players in 2022.
The Lady Bulldogs, like Wharton, lost only one senior starter through graduation, pitcher Allie Floyd. However, Floyd was a big factor in Boling’s success as their ace and a top-of-the-order bat in the Lady Bulldogs lineup. Floyd this upcoming year is playing softball at Louisiana Tech University.
Sophomore Kamryn Mears showed well in games that Floyd didn’t pitch and also swung the bat well, earning her the district Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. Also returning this year is Catcher of the Year, junior Kenna Gibson and Paige Bentancur, a sophomore who was named to the all-district first-team.
East Bernard will have to replace three starters following graduation this past season. Jolie Peloquin played shortstop and Morgan Gasch was in centerfield and both top-of-the-order bats. Kynlee Hall didn’t bat often but was a lockdown right fielder. Despite losing a lot of starters, they still have a wealth of talent returning.
East Bernard senior pitcher Lexie Warncke was named an honorable mention all-state player last season and she is also a big bat in the Brahmarettes lineup. East Bernard junior Megan Gasch and senior Bailey Leopold were first-team all-district players.
