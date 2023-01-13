Softball starts for area schools

Wharton senior Madison Hernandez slaps a hit down the line against El Campo last season.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

Softball kicked off around the state on Friday as teams were allowed to officially hold their first practice of the 2023 season.

Wharton, Boling, East Bernard will all be looking for a return to the playoffs this year. Teams will get 14 days of practice before they can start scrimmages on Jan. 28.

