El Campo comes up short against Stafford

El Campo junior La'Darian Lewis attempts a layup over a Stafford defender Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Stafford Spartans were 12 points better than the El Campo Ricebirds but not in the regional quarterfinal at George Rach High School Tuesday night.

The Ricebirds hung with Stafford for as long as they could, deep into the third quarter, but ultimately fell 52-40, ending El Campo’s dream season.

