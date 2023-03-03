El Campo comes up short against Stafford

The Stafford Spartans were 12 points better than the El Campo Ricebirds but not in the regional quarterfinal at George Rach High School Tuesday night.
The Ricebirds hung with Stafford for as long as they could, deep into the third quarter, but ultimately fell 52-40, ending El Campo’s dream season.
“We had them on the ropes. We were one possession from taking the lead,” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said. “We gave up some layups and some possessions where we didn’t score, and they capitalized on it, but they weren’t 12 points better than us.”
Coming into this season, El Campo had never won two playoff basketball games during a postseason. However, this group of Ricebirds beat West Columbia in round one, Bandera in round two, and took Stafford deep in round three.
Stafford was bigger and faster than the Ricebirds, but El Campo had a better game plan. El Campo on offense forced Stafford to chase them around the outside of the three-point arc. Passing the ball back and forth looking for a weakness and when they found it executed quick offense.
However, when El Campo missed or turned the ball over, Stafford quickly raced down the court and scored layups. Nearly all of the Spartans’ offense came from layups and free throws from getting fouled on layup attempts.
El Campo leaned on big man senior Isaiah Battiest early for scoring, connecting on a three and getting a couple of putbacks, helping them stay within reach of Stafford.
Trailing 19-10, late in the second half El Campo closed strong. Ricebird sophomore Jabary Foley scored on a tough layup over two defenders to keep the game close. El Campo’s defense forced three straight misses from the Spartans. On their final missed shot with five seconds left, Ricebird junior Oliver Miles rebounded the ball and went basket to basket and laid the ball in to make it a five-point game as the halftime buzzer sounded.
While trailing, missed free throws and a couple of missed layups kept El Campo from making it an even tighter game or putting the Ricebirds ahead.
“We have to value possessions. They valued theirs and they made plays down the stretch to seal the win,” Lewis said.
El Campo got even closer midway through the third quarter. Trailing 25-19, El Campo junior La’Darian Lewis made a free three to pull within five points. Stafford followed with a missed three and Foley answered with another layup to make it 25-22. Lewis stole a Stafford pass at mid-court and laid the ball in, sending the large contingent of El Campo fans into a thunderous roar.
With a little more than a minute left in the quarter, El Campo senior Cruz Gonzalez drew a charge call on a Stafford layup attempt. With a chance to take the lead, the Ricebirds turned the ball over at mid-court, allowing Stafford an easy layup. Stafford closed the quarter with two free throws and a dunk.
“When they got in the paint they were hard to stop and we were in foul trouble and it’s hard to stop bigs when your bigs are in foul trouble,” Lewis said.
Lewis opened the fourth with a layup to make it 31-26, but that would closest they’d come Tuesday night. Stafford added quick scores from a layup and two free throws to make it a nine-point game, which they nursed the rest of the night.
El Campo had five seniors: Battiest, Gonzales, Trevon Jackson, DK Norman, and Jeameal Harris. Battiest, Gonzales, and Jackson played large roles for the Ricebirds this past season.
“I’m super proud of those guys and the way they developed and got after it. They gave me everything they got. I’m glad we were able to make a good run for them,” Lewis said.
