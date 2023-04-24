Houston runs over Arlington 25-9 in playoff preview

In a tune-up for next week’s XFL South Division Championship game against these same Arlington Renegades, the Roughnecks beat Arlington 25-9 at Arlington on Sunday afternoon.
The teams will meet again Saturday night at TDECU Stadium for the right to play in the XFL championship game on May 13 in San Antonio.
The stars of the game were newly acquired running back Jeremy Cox who rushed for 70 yards in the first half and finished the game with 120 yards, and the Houston defense that kept Arlington out of the end zone and scored a touchdown on a pick six by Tavante Beckett.
The Roughnecks took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards in nine plays to take a quick 6-0 lead as quarterback Cole McDonald scored on a 10-yard run. During the drive, Cox, in his first game action of the season, carried the ball five times for 33 yards, and Cedric Byrd II caught two passes for 24 yards.
Arlington’s Taylor Russolino kicked the first of his three first half field goals to make the score 6-3. The Roughnecks then increased their lead to 12-3 when Cox scored on a 5-yard run. Cox again led the charge as he rushed for 27 yards on two carries during the drive. Cox finished the first half with 70 yards on 10 carries.
Russolino added two field goals to make the halftime score 12-9.
In the third quarter, the Roughnecks kicker Austin Jones booted a 35-yard field goal, and linebacker Tavante Beckett put the game out of reach with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown to make the score 22-9. Jones added a field goal in the fourth quarter to make the final score 25-9.
McDonald completed 10 of 11 passes for 120 yards and rushed eight times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Cox had 21 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. The Roughnecks had 196 rushing yards while the Renegades had only 56.
For Arlington, Luis Perez completed 22 of 36 passes for 205 yards.
“Tough game for us out there today. A big congrats to coach Phillips, his group, staff and team. They really outcoached and played throughout the game. They just played a lot better than us. We didn’t do anything good really at any part of the game,” said Arlington head coach Bob Stoups.
XFL South Division
Houston 7-3
Arlington 4-6
San Antonio 3-7
Orlando 1-9
Arlington will play at Houston on Saturday for the South Division Championship.
XFL North Division
DC 9-1
Seattle 7-3
St. Louis 7-3
Vegas 2-8
Seattle will play at DC on Sunday for the North Division Championship.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 10:10 HOU Cole McDonald 10-yard touchdown run. 2-point conversion failed.
HOU 6, ARL 0
6:23 ARL Taylor Russolino 56-yard field goal.
HOU 6, ARL 3
4:30 HOU Jeremy Cox 5-yard touchdown run. 1-point conversion failed.
HOU 12, ARL 3
Q2: 9:46 ARL Russolino 36-yard field goal.
HOU 12, ARL 6
0:07 ARL Russolino 19-yard field goal.
HOU 12, ARL 9
Q3: 8:42 HOU Austin Jones 35-yard field goal.
HOU 15, ARL 9
5:29 HOU Tavante Beckett 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. 1-point conversion: McDonald run.
HOU 22, ARL 9
Q4: 1:08 HOU Jones 38-yrd field goal.
HOU 25, ARL 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.