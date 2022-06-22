Boling and Wharton’s All-Star seasons have come to an end, losing in the District 18 tournament.
Wharton and Boling’s 10U teams both finished district play 1-2. Wharton’s 10U lost to Boling 19-6, beat Brazos 31-17 and lost to East Bernard 23-4. Boling’s 10U beat Wharton 19-6, and lost back-to-back games to El Campo 14-0 and East Bernard 12-9.
East Bernard and El Campo 10U played Tuesday night after the press deadline to determine who would meet the winner of the Sweeny bracket in the district championship.
In 12U action, Boling went 0-2 and Wharton went 1-2, both did not advance. Playing in Sweeny, Boling lost to West Columbia twice 12-1 and 17-7. Wharton played their games in Palacios, beating Tidehaven 10-8, but falling to El Campo 17-3 and Palacios 15-9.
Boling 10U softball scored a number of runs but lost both their games ending their season, falling to El Campo 14-11 and Brazos 20-19.
East Bernard champs
East Bernard junior softball took down El Campo in back-to-back games to win the small two team bracket. The juniors scored 37 runs in the two games, beating El Campo 24-8 Monday night in El Campo to win the district championship.
