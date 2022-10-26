Tigers face undefeated Brahmas

The Wharton Tigers (3-6, 1-4) will face the Bellville Brahmas (8-0, 4-0) Friday night at Bellville to close their 2022 campaign.
The Tigers’ bye week was built into the final week of the season, and with the playoffs out of reach, the Brahmas will be their last game this year.
After going winless in the last two seasons, the Tigers have played better with three wins. If the Tigers want to put an exclamation point on 2022, upsetting the number five team in the state will make missing the playoffs a little sweeter.
Wharton’s task defensively is to slow the Brahmas, who are scoring 42 points per game this year. The Tigers are allowing 36 points per game. Tiger senior linebacker Carlos Muratalla leads the team in tackles with 52, the only Wharton defender with more than 40.
Passing has hurt the Tigers this season, but they won’t see much of it on Friday. Bellville is averaging fewer than three completed passes per game.
Despite Bellville losing a 2,000- and 1,000-yard rushing tandem through graduation, they’re still running the ball at a high level this season.
The Brahmas offense is averaging more than 300 yards on the ground per game this season. Bellville is led by junior running back Sam Hranicky, with 1,207 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Only West Columbia in district has scored more than one touchdown on Bellville’s defense.
Wharton’s offense had a tough time getting going last Friday night, with fewer than 150 yards of total offense. Tiger senior running back Raymond Hudson II has been Wharton’s leader this season, 94 yards shy of 1,000 yards. Wharton as a team has run the ball for 1,531 yards this season.
