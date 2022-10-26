Tigers face undefeated Brahmas

Wharton’s Jaylon Baldridge breaks up a pass during Friday’s game against Sealy. The Tigers close out their season Friday on the road in Bellville.

 Joe Southern

The Wharton Tigers (3-6, 1-4) will face the Bellville Brahmas (8-0, 4-0) Friday night at Bellville to close their 2022 campaign.

The Tigers’ bye week was built into the final week of the season, and with the playoffs out of reach, the Brahmas will be their last game this year.

