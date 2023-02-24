The first playoff run in more than a decade ended in bi-district for the Boling Bulldogs, falling to the Crockett Bulldogs 72-46 in Navasota Tuesday night.
Boling put up a fight, but the Crockett defense, paired with their offense making a high percentage of three-pointers, allowed them to pull away in the second half.
“(We) came out here and played their hardest and the best they could and they made it a game,” Boling coach Caleb Berry said. “(Crockett) had the athleticism that they very easily could have blown us out and (scored 100 points), but they didn’t want to let that happen and played good defense. I’m super proud of them and I can’t say enough about how proud of them I am.”
Crockett started the game on an 11-0 run, planting the seeds of a long night for Boling.
Boling, however, started chipping away at Crockett. Boling sophomore Sebastian Tovar broke the run with a layup. Fellow sophomore Kaden Lunford started to make his mark on the game and finished the quarter scoring Boling’s final seven points in the quarter to make it 15-9.
Boling had chances early in the game to make it even tighter but missed a handful of layups.
After a quick Boling layup to open the second quarter, Crockett answered with five more points. Despite Crockett starting to stretch their lead, Boling again fought back. Crockett grabbed the rebound after a missed Boling three, but senior Jaxson Urbanek instantly stole the ball and laid the ball in.
Crockett launched a deep three but missed, Lunford got the rebound, dribbled across the court and laid the ball in for two points while getting fouled in the process. After a made free-throw, and another on the following possession, Boling made a comeback pulling within 21-18, prompting a Crockett timeout.
Heading into the stoppage, Boling seemed to have cracked Crocketts’ pressure defense. Out of the timeout, Crockett brought a different style of press that caught Boling by surprise. Crockett finished the quarter on a run 14-3 run, getting turnovers, and connecting on threes and making fast-break layups.
“They showed us something we haven’t seen yet and we had to make an adjustment on it,” Berry said.
Boling got the hang of Crockett’s defense, but by then the game was out of reach.
Boling’s youth made plays in the second half, and both Lunford and freshman Isaiah Sanchez were in double-digit scoring. Crockett had no answer for Lunford in the paint, scoring several times, a couple of times beating double-teams in the post.
The entire Boling team will be back next season outside of Urbanek, the only senior.
Berry credited Urbanek for sticking with him all four years.
“He very easily could have turned me down and not played basketball like some of the other guys,” Berry said. “I’ll be honest, I’m hard on those guys and I demand the best out of them. It took a really mentally tough guy to stick it out all four years and I got say enough about what he’s meant to this program and I hope the other guys follow his lead.”
Hitchcock is the only district team to advance to the second round.
