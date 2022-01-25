El Campo junior running back Rueben Owens II added another award to his stockpile of offseason honors, winning the 4A Ford Built Tough Player Of The Year at the Ford Center, at The Star in Frisco – the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters Saturday night.
Owens was honored at a ceremony, hosted by Ford dealers from around the state, winning one of six awards given to one standout athlete representing 6A through 2A, and private schools.
El Campo’s junior running back this past season was named the Ford Built Tough Player Of The Week in week eight.
Owens helped lead El Campo to a 5-0 district championship with two games rushing for more than 300 yards. Against West Columbia, he had six touchdowns.
Owens, in his career with the Ricebirds, has 5,289 rushing yards, the most in El Campo history dating to back 1980, according to Leader-News research. His 72 touchdowns are also the most since 1980.
Along with his Ford Built Tough Player Of The Year, he was named the Maxpreps.com National Junior Of The Year and the District 4A-DI District 12 MVP. Owens was one of 10 players named finalists for Mr. Texas Football.
“It’s a blessing and (an) honor to win the awards plus be in the (running) for Mr. Texas,” Owens told the Leader-News. “This offseason (has) been great so far but it’s only the beginning. Time get back in the lab get ready for track and seven-on-seven, plus working out in the off-season.”
Owens last year helped lead El Campo to its first state seven-on-seven tournament since 2017.
In track, he made state in the long jump and took home a bronze medal last season. Owens in the 100-meter dash came made it to regionals.
