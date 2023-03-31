The Wharton Tigers track team remains the quickest around, this week adding a third relay team to the top of the county leaderboard.
Boling Bulldog junior Chard Hayes is the fastest athlete in the county, with the only sub-11 second 100-meter dash.
Below are the top three boys and girls athletes in each event and the relay leaders for all five schools. Boling, East Bernard and Louise will compete in district meets next week. El Campo and Wharton’s district meets will be the following week.
100-meter dash
Boling: Chard Hayes: 10.83
Wharton: Jarad Newsome 11.48
Wharton: Raymond Hudson: 11.52
200-meter dash
East Bernard: Chase Anderson: 23.73
El Campo: Quincy Thornton: 23.91
El Campo: La’Darian Lewis: 24.40
400-meter dash
Wharton: Jacorric Allen: 48.57
Boling: Grant Gavranovic: 51.23
Wharton: Keilon Jackson: 53.83
800-meter run
Wharton: Kameron Mitchell: 1:59.69
East Bernard: Chris Kopecky: 2:01.44
Louise: Tony Martinez: 2:03.50
1,600-meter run
East Bernard: Colby Kurtz: 4:40.59
East Bernard: Chris Kopecky: 4:40.98
3,200-meter run
East Bernard: Colby Kurtz: 10:08
Louise: Tony Martinez: 10:34.75
East Bernard: Daniel Breitenwischer: 11:22
110-meter hurdles
Boling: Tyler Eastep: 14.97
East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 15.61
Boling: Ty Rolf: 15.8
300-meter hurdles
Wharton: Kameron Mitchell: 40.00
East Bernard: Malik Thomas: 41.34
El Campo: JaMarion Lee: 42.44
4x100-meter relay
Wharton: 43.37
East Bernard: 43.59
El Campo: 43.85
Louise: 45.56
4x200-meter relay
Wharton: 1:29.50
East Bernard: 1:31.38
Boling: 1:32.48
El Campo: 1:34.03
Louise: 1:36.00
4x400-meter relay
Wharton: 3:23.06
East Bernard: 3:33.29
El Campo: 3:44.26
Long jump
El Campo: Oliver Miles: 20’-10.5”
Louise: Holden Watson: 20’
Boling: Tyler Eastep: 18’-9”
Shot put
East Bernard: Ty Domel: 44-8”
El Campo: Steven Norman: 44’-4”
El Campo: Taylor Manrriquez: 42’-9”
Discus
East Bernard: Ty Domel: 123’-9”
East Bernard: Camden Fucik: 114’-8”
El Campo: Stephen Norman: 108’-2”
Triple jump
El Campo: Oliver Miles: 42’-9.5”
Boling: Tyler Eastep: 42’-7
East Bernard: Anthony Robles: 40’-1.75”
High jump
East Bernard: Levi Mercier: 5’8”
Boling: Jaxson Urbanek: 5’8”
East Bernard: OJ Thomas: 5’8”
Pole vault
East Bernard: Randon Polak: 12’-6”
East Bernard: Clayton Kajkus: 10’-6
East Bernard: Seth Morton: 10’
Girls
100-meter dash
East Bernard: Malaya Thomas: 12.29
El Campo: Keona Wells: 12.53
El Campo: Tayanna Boston: 13.84
200-meter dash
El Campo: Madison Holmes: 25.50
East Bernard: Malaya Thomas: 25.87
El Campo: Ja’Kaela Higgins: 28.06
400-meter dash
East Bernard: Anna Witte: 1:07.86
El Campo: Calli Pardo- 1:09.44
800-meter run
East Bernard: Ashlynn Lemos: 2:31.38
Boling: Karli Horta: 2:42.87
Wharton: Bailey Lopez: 2:44.85
1,600-meter run
East Bernard: Ashlynn Lemos: 5:54.23
Boling: Karli Horta: 5:55.53
East Bernard : Lily Alexander: 6:08.35
3,200-meter run
East Bernard: Lilly Alexander: 13:32
East Bernard: Anne White: 13:33
East Bernard: Jasmine Munivez: 14:19
100-meter hurdles
East Bernard: Bailey Leopold: 16.65
Boling: Morgan Krasucky: 17.64
Boling: Brooke West : 18.2
300-meter hurdles
East Bernard: Bailey Leopold 48.47
East Bernard: Grace Wilcox: 51.53
El Campo: Riannah Miles: 52.71
4x100-meter relay
El Campo: 49.78
Wharton: 52.19
East Bernard: 53.58
Louise: 55.66
Boling: 56.37
4x200-meter relay
El Campo: 1:46.40
Wharton: 1:51.47
East Bernard: 1:56.54
Boling: 1:57.27
Louise: 2:00.63
4x400-meter relay
East Bernard: 4:17.20
Wharton: 4:31.94
Boling: 4:37.97
El Campo: 4:40.87
Long jump
El Campo: Madison Holmes: 17’-1”
East Bernard: Malaya Thomas: 15’-10.5”
Boling: Haley Fojtik: 15’-0.5”
Shot put
Boling: Madison Malone: 38-4.5”
East Bernard: Brea Glover: 33’-4”
El Campo: Kendra Miller: 31’”
Discus
East Bernard: Emma Logan: 101’-7”
Boling: Madison Malone: 106’-10”
East Bernard: Avery Scott:86’
Triple jump
East Bernard: Lauryn Locke: 31’4”
Boling: Suri Weaver: 31’
Louise: Vandy Kocian: 28’-9”
High jump
El Campo: Adeline Hundl: 4’-10”
Boling : Brooke West: 4’4”
Pole vault
East Bernard: Ashlynn Lemos: 4’6”
