Tigers improve in scrimmage against Stafford

Wharton Tiger Joe Salazar makes a play against Stafford during Friday’s scrimmage. The Tigers host the Washington Eagles next Friday to begin the regular season.

 Mike Morgan

The Wharton Tigers wrapped up their preseason scrimmages Friday night by hosting the Stafford Spartans in a physical tussle.

“The offensive line came off the ball a lot harder than they did last week,” coach Alvin Dotson II said.

