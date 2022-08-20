Tigers improve in scrimmage against Stafford

The Wharton Tigers wrapped up their preseason scrimmages Friday night by hosting the Stafford Spartans in a physical tussle.
“The offensive line came off the ball a lot harder than they did last week,” coach Alvin Dotson II said.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 7:17 pm
The Wharton Tigers wrapped up their preseason scrimmages Friday night by hosting the Stafford Spartans in a physical tussle.
“The offensive line came off the ball a lot harder than they did last week,” coach Alvin Dotson II said.
Dotson said his team showed a lot of improvement since the previous scrimmage a week earlier in Needville.
“I think it went a lot better than last week,” he said, noting improvement by the offence.
“We gained some positive yards that would put is in a position to score,” he said.
Rayshawn Hood’s performance at running back and as a safety on defense stood out to Dotson.
“He had a real good scrimmage,” he said.
Dotson said Stafford is a very physical team but felt his players were up for the scrimmage.
“We were able to match the physicality of what I’ve been asking of them,” he said.
He singled out Terryse Harris at nose tackle and Jo Jo Wylie for their efforts Friday night.
With scrimmages over, the Tigers will take to the field at home Friday night to start the regular season against Washington.
“I feel a lot better (about the game) than I did last week,” Dotson said. “Everything is starting to come together. I like out chances of coming out and playing really good.”
