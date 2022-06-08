The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) split a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) last week at Constellation Field.
The home team remained in last place in the Pacific League East, three games behind the Isotopes and 11 games out of first, held by the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Two former Sugar Land Skeeters/Space Cowboys made their return to the Triple-A ballpark on rehab assignments from the Astros.
Taylor Jones belted a home run with his first at-bat on Friday, creating some excitement on Star Wars night despite an 8-7, 11-inning loss. Jake Meyers showed a lot of hustle, but had mixed results in the field, managing to bobble a pair of diving catches in the outfield, allowing runners to get on base.
Offensively, the heroics for the Space Cowboys were provided by Corey Julks and David Hensley. Julks hit a grand slam Tuesday night in a 10-3 win. Julks led the Pacific Coast League with 10 homers in May, and followed it up with a two-run shot on June 1 in an 8-5 loss. He was named the team’s player of the month for May.
On Sunday, Hensley hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and followed it up with the walk-off single in the 11th, the second time in three games the two teams went to 11 innings.
Hunter Brown started for the Space Cowboys on Wednesday, striking out four and not surrendering any hits in the first three innings.
The Space Cowboys are in Oklahoma City for three games, returning home on Friday for three games against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A’s). Promotional giveaways include a replica Lance McCullers ALCS ring on Friday, a Parrothead Space Cowboys jersey on Saturday, and a Space Cowboys tumbler on Sunday.
(0) comments
