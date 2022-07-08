The Wharton Lady Tigers season ended with a second straight playoff run, with the consistent play the District 24-4A coaches awarded them with three top honors.
Lady Tiger sophomore Sinahyah Martinez earned one of the district’s highest awards and was named the Newcomer Of the Year. Junior MaCayla Jackson and sophomore Zoey Johnson received first-team honors from District 24 coaches.
As a shortstop, Martinez was a good fielder, speedy, and showed off a big bat for the Lady Tigers.
“Sinahyah made some clutch plays for us in some close games in district play and that stood out to the other district coaches,” Wharton softball coach Kelli Treybig said. “Because of her speed and hustle, she makes plays happen and is truly deserving of this honor.”
Martinez was second on the team with 19 assists on defense, and she led the team with 14 stolen bases and 14 runs scored. The sophomore also had a .344 batting average.
Helping Wharton to a third-place finish in district was their offense, which hit well as a team. Along with Martinez, juniors Diamond Sedillo and MaCayla Jackson and sophomores, Zoey Johnson and Hailey Rodriguez had a .340 batting average or higher.
Jackson and Johnson received first-team honors from District 24 coaches.
Jackson locked down third base for Wharton this past season. Her bat was among the best in district. She led the team with a .571 batting average, 13 RBIs and three home runs.
“MaCayla really stepped up her offense during district play. She began to focus on having quality at bats by choosing better pitches which resulted in many more singles and doubles than she had last season,” Treybig said. “Midway through district it was getting super tough for anyone to even get her out.”
In the outfield, Johnson patrolled centerfield with the second-best field percentage on the team. The sophomore had a .414 batting average to go with nine stolen bases and nine runs scored.
“Zoey really took hold of centerfield this year and made some big catches at the fence in multiple district games. She also ran down and made the play on several balls that could’ve changed the outcome of some close district games,” Treybig said.
Sedillo and Rodriguez both were awarded second-team honors. Rodriguez hit .344 and stole nine bases. Sedillo also hit .344 and scored nine runs.
Wharton senior catcher Bethany Gomez and junior pitcher Sienna Owens earned honorable mentions. Gomez and Baylee Snow were the only seniors on the Lady Tigers this season. The team will return a large chunk of its roster in 2023.
