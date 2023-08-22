The Boling Bulldogs will be looking to take a bite out of the Palacios Sharks in their week one match-up in Boling Friday night to kick off the start of the 2023 season as the team looks to follow up last season’s postseason appearance and get off on the right foot this year..
The Bulldogs have yet to leave the comfy confines of Bulldog Stadium with their first two scrimmages also at home.
Palacios: 379 • Boling: 335
Palacios and Boling graduated several key seniors last season and will be leaning on youth to fill those roles. Palacios went 2-8 in the regular season last year, missing the playoffs.
Like Boling, Palacios will have a new leader at quarterback this season. However, for Palacios, their dual-threat quarterback accounted for a majority of the offense for the Sharks.
Boling is a smash-mouth ground and pound run-team, but they’re having to replace more than 2,500 rushing yards from last season. The Bulldogs have a number of running backs looking to grab yards behind Boling’s offensive line. The biggest hole coming into the season was the offensive line which graduated everyone. This year, they’re still trying to build chemistry and will like to continue bounding throughout the non-district play.
“We aren’t replacing near as many starters on defense but we are on offense and it’s just guys that haven’t had Friday night experience,” Boling head football coach Kevin Urbanek said. “(Most of the offensive players) were on varsity last year, they just weren’t starters, but it’s just next man up (in Boling) and let’s get going.”
The Sharks defense allowed 38.5 points last season, giving up 49 points or more three times. The Bulldogs scored 38.75 points on offense last season.
Boling on the road picked up a 34-14 win over the Sharks last season.
The Sharks’ offense had a tough time in 2022, scoring 30 points or more just twice, both their lone wins.
The Bulldog defense last year allowed 30 or more points just three times, with opponents mustering 17.9 points on average, and Boling will hope its defense can be as effective this year..
The Bulldogs are breaking in a new defensive scheme this season, and Urbanek was happy with the pass defense, sans one coverage breakdown, against a team who threw the ball a lot in their final scrimmage last week.
