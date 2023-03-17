“Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog,” Boling Bulldog senior Jaxson Urbanek tweeted after announcing he had decided to continue his athletic career with the Texas Lutheran University Bulldogs.
Urbanek and fellow seniors Raybert Willamson and Seth Bear signed their national letter of intent in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates last month in Bulldog Gym.
Next season, the three will be trading their green and white colors for black and gold and while they’ll be 150 miles away from Boling, they’ll continue being Bulldogs.
“They’ve been offered to just about all the Divison III schools in Texas,” said Boling head football coach Kevin Urbanek, who is Jaxson’s father. “It worked out that three best friends get to go and play football together in college, which is a pretty cool deal.”
Over the summer, the three players went on a tour to different colleges in Texas and worked out for coaches in different camps. With all three signing to play for TLU, coach Urbanek feels this will help them all succeed in college.
“There are going to be tough days and they’ll help each other get through it,” Urbanek said. “I’m proud of all three of them, and it’s going to be fun watching them play together.”
Boling last year had one student move on to play college football with Jesse Huddleston walking on at Stephen F. Austin, and now with three more, Urbanek is hoping this will show the younger players that they, too, can play on the next level if they’re willing to put in the work.
“(The three) along with the senior class, they showed all the younger kids how hard you have to work,” Urbanek said. “When you put hard work in success comes and you get these opportunities.”
Jaxson Urbanek
Jaxson Urbanek had always wanted to play college football, but it wasn’t until this past summer, before his senior year, that he started to believe. He had a good camp at Howard Payne University and was immediately offered, but when it was all said and done, TLU would end up being his new home.
“It was a great experience visiting all the colleges,” Urbanek said. “When I signed pen to paper, it just took a weight off my shoulders knowing that I’m going to be playing college football.”
When deciding between his different offers, Urbanek liked how the campus at TLU felt. While it’s in Seguin and larger than Boling, it still gives off a small-town feel.
“The atmosphere felt a lot like Boling which (all three of us) loved. It’s a great city, with all different kinds of things around it and that’s why we decided to go there,” Urbanek said.
While all three had offers from different schools, he’s happy it worked out to where the trio will get to stay together.
“We all know each other and I know a couple more people going there. It’s already a family environment which you like to have on a football team,” Urbanek said.
Urbanek plans to study kinesiology in college and hopes to coach in college.
At TLU, Urbanek could fill several different roles. In Boling, he was a quarterback, defensive back and field goal kicker.
“They may work him out at quarterback, slot receiver, or cornerback. Once he gets into camp and gets going they’ll figure out where he fits in,” Kevin Urbanek said.
Jaxson earned Padilla Poll first-team all-state honors as a defensive back this past season. The Padilla Poll is voted on by coaches around the state.
Raybert Williamson
Raybert Williamson found his love for football later in life than most other athletes that wear green and white. He played football in middle school but rode the bench and it wasn’t until his freshman year that he began taking it seriously, partly due to being tired of getting pummeled in practice by Seth Bear, Williamson said jokingly.
Williamson started working out more and in his junior year, the coaches told him they thought he had a chance to play in college.
He finished with 10 different offers, but TLU was the right place for him.
“It was the best atmosphere that we’ve been around and we know we got a shot to play there right away and make an impact. It’s going to be a fun four years,” Williamson said.
Williamson had originally committed to the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, but after some coaches left, he made the switch to join his two friends at TLU.
“My parents were excited and had my back on whatever decision I made, but they were real happy we were all going to (TLU) together,” Williamson said.
Williamson plans to study kinesiology and he hopes to return to Boling after college to coach.
Williamson earned first-team all-district honors on the defensive and offensive lines. He finished his senior season, making the Padilla Poll second-team all-state team as an offensive lineman this past season.
“Raybert didn’t even start for us in seventh grade and halfway through eighth grade,” Urbanek said. “Finally, he figured it out and became one heck of a player.”
Seth Bear
Seth Bear never really thought about playing football in college. However, after earning first-team all-district as a sophomore, the Boling coaches told him he could have a chance to play on the next level.
“I never had considered it, but I love to play,” Bear said. “It made me work and made me think I had a chance and it’s the greatest feeling ever to accomplish it.”
Bear started to work harder, getting stronger and became a better lineman, which helped him get attention in the different camps he took part in.
Like Williamson, Bear had a several offers to pick between, but the feeling he got from the TLU coaches along with being closer to Boling was too much for him to pass up.
“We had the most fun (at TLU),” Bear said. “We connected with the coaches, we talked to some for an hour or two and it felt like we had known them for years.”
Bear will likely be battling his buddy Williams once again, looking to earn playing time on the TLU offensive line. Bear was named to the second-team Padilla Poll offensive line.
“(Bear) and (Raybert) are two of the hardest working kids that I’ve ever had in my 20-plus-year coaching career,” Urbanek said. “They both started for us as sophomores on varsity.”
Bear is undecided about what he will be studying in college.
Bulldogs
TLU is a Division III school and plays in the American Southwest Conference. The Bulldogs last season went 4-6 and scored 26 points per game. This past season they threw the ball for 245 yards a game, a far departure from the ground and pound, the three green and white Bulldogs are used to.
