El Campo bigs will be competing in the state linemen challenge today at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene as they seek their second championship in three seasons.
El Campo a season ago at state came in sixth place in Division II. At state, the Ricebird linemen scored 38 points last season, with Dumas winning state with 78 points.
Heading into the state challenge, the big guys got a little extra practice, taking part in the Victoria lineman non-qualifier on Monday.
El Campo competed against Victoria, Edna and Calhoun athletes.
A couple of weeks earlier, the linemen went to the Willis state qualifier and placed second, competing against only 5A and 6A schools. An impressive performance according to first-year Ricebird head coach Travis Reeve.
“I’m really proud of those guys they competed really well and they’ve been working hard and they’re excited to get to Abilene and we’re excited to go up there and watch them compete against guys from across the state,” Reeve said.
