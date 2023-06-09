It’s summertime, which means it’s time to start really following closely the Houston Astros. After an up-and-down start to the season, the Astros have gotten their footing despite injuries plaguing the starting pitching staff.
Mauricio Dubon, a key role player for the Astros last season, has stepped up big time this year. He replaced Jose Altuve who was injured during the World Baseball Classic, but he wasn’t just a body keeping the superstars’ position warm until he came back, he’s actually one of the better hitters in the American League with the sixth-highest batting average.
Now with Altuve back, the Astros are still trying to find ways to keep Dobon’s bat in the lineup. Dobon last season hit .214 for the Astros, playing sparingly giving players breaks off days. As a super utility player, so far this year he’s played second, third, shortstop and left and right field, and as long as he keeps swinging the bat, you’ll likely keep seeing him in the lineup.
The Astros’ pitching staff has taken some hits in the back end. Luckily the big three of Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and rookie Hunter Brown have been solid. However, Jose Urquidy only pitched six games before getting injured, Luis Garcia is done for the year after a season-ending injury and Lance McCullers who looked to be making a comeback has suffered a setback and his timetable is unknown. For now, the Astros have gone to a six-man rotation adding in Brandon Bielak, J.P. France and Ronel Blanco, and it’s been working with a 5-3 record in their starts.
Something new this season for the Astros is that they have an actual threat in their chance to win the A.L. West. There is no doubt the Astros will be a playoff team when it’s all said and done, but the Texas Rangers are doing their best to try and make them a wildcard team.
The Astros according to Baseballreference.com have the second highest odds to win the World Series, however, the Rangers are leading the division by 4.5 games and they have the second most wins in the majors.
It’s been seven years since the Rangers have been good and as a Texas guy, I support all Texas teams making the playoffs, except for the Dallas Cowboys or the San Antonio Spurs, let’s be real here.
The Astros and Rangers still have 10 more games left against each other this year, and I’m looking forward to keeping the Battle of the Boot in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.