It’s summertime, which means it’s time to start really following closely the Houston Astros. After an up-and-down start to the season, the Astros have gotten their footing despite injuries plaguing the starting pitching staff.

Mauricio Dubon, a key role player for the Astros last season, has stepped up big time this year. He replaced Jose Altuve who was injured during the World Baseball Classic, but he wasn’t just a body keeping the superstars’ position warm until he came back, he’s actually one of the better hitters in the American League with the sixth-highest batting average.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.