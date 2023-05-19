The East Bernard Brahmarettes dropped a heartbreaker, falling 2-1 to the Franklin Lionettes in the first of a best-of-three series at Waller High School Thursday night.
Despite holding a 1-0 for the entire game, the Lionettes scored two runs in the top of the seventh to steal the win from East Bernard. The Brahmarettes will need to win the next two games in the series if they hope to advance to the regional finals.
Franklin last season beat East Bernard 6-1 and 7-1. East Bernard matched them blow for blow Thursday night and if not for a couple of questionable calls in the seventh, the Brahmarettes would have taken game one.
Leading 1-0, Franklin started the top of the seventh with the leadoff hitter reaching on an error. Until that error, Franklin only had four base runners in the six previous innings. Despite getting the first runner on, it was the second-base runner that would end up hurting the Brahmarettes.
Franklin followed with a double to the wall. However, instead of having runners at second and third with no outs, Franklin chose to test the Brahmarettes arms. Sophomore Taylor Viktorin got the ball off the wall and threw it to junior Megan Gasch. She threw a strike to junior Kendylle Ermis to cut down the runner at home plate.
The Lady Lionettes lifted a flyball over the right fielder, falling for a triple to tie the game. With only one out, the pressure was on East Bernard. The Brahmarettes induced a grounder to first and threw home, it looked like they had got the out, but the home plate umpire ruled the runner safe., giving them a 2-1 lead. Franklin tried to add to their lead with a grounder toward second, but the Lionette runner ran into senior Bailey Leopold and was called out for interference. The Lady Lionettes again, tried to add extra insurance runs, this time hitting a liner right back up the middle, but it was caught by senior Brahmarette pitcher Lexie Warncke to end the inning.
Franklin got two quick outs in the bottom of the inning, but the Brahmarettes mounted a small comeback. Brahmarette junior Bryleigh Pless and Ermis singled to put traffic on the bases. With runners on first and second, the Brahmarettes’ night ended on a strike looking on a 2-2 count, on a pitch that looked fairly low to the naked eye.
East Bernard made a lot of contact on Franklin’s pitches but ran into bad luck with them not being about to find gaps in the defense.
The Brahmarettes started the game strong with Leopold reaching on a single in the top of the bottom of the first inning. Franklin came back and got two quick outs. Looking like the leadoff hitter was going to be stranded, junior Sommer Tijerina hit a double to score the game’s first run.
The loss to Franklin was only the second to a 3A team this season.
East Bernard played Franklin Friday night, after the press deadline, if the Brahmarettes won, they’ll play the deciding game, today at 1 p.m. at Waller High School.
