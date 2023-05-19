The East Bernard Brahmarettes dropped a heartbreaker, falling 2-1 to the Franklin Lionettes in the first of a best-of-three series at Waller High School Thursday night.

Despite holding a 1-0 for the entire game, the Lionettes scored two runs in the top of the seventh to steal the win from East Bernard. The Brahmarettes will need to win the next two games in the series if they hope to advance to the regional finals.

