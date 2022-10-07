Boling defense stuffs Van Vleck

The Boling Bulldogs defense smothered the Van Vleck run game all night, and were able to break up enough passes to keep them out of the end zone on all but the first drive of the game, winning it 34-7 at home and improving to 2-0 in district play.
The Leopards struck first, driving 56 yards in nine plays and cashing in on a 14-yard touchdown pass.
The Bulldogs got right back in the game, with a three-play 70-yard drive as Ryan O’Neal ran it untouched up the middle for a 59-yard touchdown and a 7-7 tie.
The Dogs defense stiffened and they forced a three-and-out and a punt. Taking over at midfield, they were unable to move the ball and punted it back to the Leopards. They drove it all the way down inside the 10, aided by several penalty flags, but after back-to-back sacks, the Dogs forced a 35-yard field goal attempt that the Dogs blocked. Ty Rolf returned it to midfield and a Leopard personal foul was tacked on to the end to set them up at the Van Vleck 35. They moved it methodically, going 35 yards in eight plays and Trenton Jones ran it in from three yards out for the touchdown to give the Dogs a 14-7 lead with 6:14 left in the half.
The Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs near midfield as Kameron Taylor broke up a pass attempt. They drove down inside the Leopard 20, but a tipped pass led to an interception that the Leopards returned to the Bulldog 12 with 34 seconds in the half. The defense got another stop as a fourth down pass fell incomplete as time expired in the half. Dogs lead 14-7.
The Bulldogs then took the opening kickoff of the second half and smashed it right through the Leopard defense, going 65 yards in 10 plays and Jones scoring from six yards out for the touchdown. On the ensuing drive, a high snap was scooped up by Kaden Lunford and he returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. The Dogs lead 27-7 with 6:00 left in the third.
The Bulldogs defense continued to stop the Leopards’ offense in the fourth quarter. The offense did turn it over on downs on one series, after getting backed up by penalties, but Ryan O’Neal livened things up again with a 38-yard touchdown to put the Dogs up 34-7 with a little under seven minutes to play. That carry put O’Neal at 230 rushing yards on the evening.
The hungry Bulldogd forced yet another turnover on downs, their third of the evening, and the Bulldog offense ran off the final four minutes of time left on the clock to seal the victory 34-7.
The defense held the Leopards to only 140 total yards, and nine total yards rushing on the night, recording three sacks, and six tackles for loss, recovering a fumble, and breaking up several passes.
The offense posted 341 total yards. O’Neal carried the load recording 230 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. Jones added 52 hard-earned yards up the middle on 10 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.