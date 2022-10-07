Boling defense stuffs Van Vleck

Boling running back Ryan O’Neal carries the ball for a gain during a game against Van Vleck Friday night during Boling’s 34-7 victory over the Leopards

 Photo by Jackie Chilek

The Boling Bulldogs defense smothered the Van Vleck run game all night, and were able to break up enough passes to keep them out of the end zone on all but the first drive of the game, winning it 34-7 at home and improving to 2-0 in district play.

The Leopards struck first, driving 56 yards in nine plays and cashing in on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

