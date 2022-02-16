The Wharton swim season ended in regionals with no athletes advancing to state at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio last Tuesday night.
Wharton took more swimmers to regionals compared to last year. However, senior Lady Tiger Ashley Guarjardo was the only swimmer to make it in the A final on Tuesday.
Four Lady Tiger swimmers, Guarjardo, senior Madeline Wind, sophomores Kelsey Rodriguez and Taylor Brune, and senior Tiger Gage Gaona competed at regionals.
The Lady Tigers scored six points for 22nd out of 25 schools in Region Seven.
Next season, Wharton will compete in a 4A and below classification, which should help them get more athletes to regionals and maybe allow them to break on through to state.
El Campo, who is in Wharton’s swim district, had two athletes qualify for state.
Results
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
Regional champion - Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy (5:10.07)
15. Wharton - Ashley Guarjardo (6:51.44)
16. El Campo - Baylie Lopez (7:07.40)
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional champion - Austin Anderson (1:41.36)
3. El Campo High School - Kendal Beal, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Rachel Evans (1:44.50)
15. Wharton High School - Madeline Wind, Kelsey Rodriguez, Taylor Brune, Ashley Guarjarod (2:18.14)
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
Regional champion - Anderson (57.81)
8. El Campo - Kendall Beal (1:05.28)
15. El Campo - Allison Vallejo (1:19.23)
18. Wharton - Madeline Wind (1:28.22)
