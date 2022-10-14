Wharton team tennis ends playoff run

The Wharton girls tennis team, from the left, are Hillary Guerra, Logan Burditt, Toxey Quinn, Gisselle Olmeda, Sadie Bell, Ilah Allen-Guiterrez, and Isabel Padron. The boys team, from the left, Miguel Zarate, Clayton Snow, Andrew Wind, Kaden Gusman, Ethan Alvarez, Tyler Koenig, Ryan Felix, Gavin Alvarez, and Kaleb Moreno.

The Wharton team tennis season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs, falling to the Livingston Lions 12-5.

Team tennis was successful for Wharton this past season, winning the district championship for the third year in a row. Despite having a young team, Wharton went 5-1 in district play and earned a first round bye, which made coach Roben Eller happy.

