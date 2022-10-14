Wharton team tennis ends playoff run

The Wharton team tennis season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs, falling to the Livingston Lions 12-5.
Team tennis was successful for Wharton this past season, winning the district championship for the third year in a row. Despite having a young team, Wharton went 5-1 in district play and earned a first round bye, which made coach Roben Eller happy.
“This is quite an accomplishment since we are playing with nine freshmen,” Eller said. “I am proud of how the kids have responded to the challenge of playing players with much more experience.”
Wharton and Sealy were the only District 24 teams to make it to the second round this year, both losing. Wharton went four rounds deep last season, losing to Little River Academy, who made it to the state tournament.
