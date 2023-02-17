For the third year in a row, the second round in the basketball playoffs was the final stop for the Boling Lady Bulldogs, falling to the Huntington Lady Red Devils 53-32 at Porter High School Thursday night.
In a match-up between two state-ranked teams, Huntington had too many weapons for the Lady Bulldogs to counter.
Boling, at times, tried their press, which had won them many games in district play, but the Lady Red Devils breezed through the pressure.
“That shows you what having more than one ball-handler can do, even their post could handle the ball as well as any of the others,” Lady Bulldog coach Jonathan Gibson said. “I’m not taking anything away from them. I’m not making any excuses. We got beat by a better team, and really that’s it.”
The Lady Bulldogs didn’t have many answers for Huntington’s press. Boling got caught in traps and attempted perfect passes to beat the defense, but Huntington deflected and stole passes leading to a fast-break offense. While a close game at the half, the pressure to open the second quarter broke the game open for Huntington, ending any hopes of a comeback for Boling.
Throughout most of the second quarter, Huntington held a 10-point lead. Despite turnovers and a tough time getting into their offense, the Lady Bulldogs were able to get within seven points to close the half.
Huntington’s press tightened to open up the third quarter, forcing four straight turnovers. The Lady Red Devils’ defense held Boling scoreless until junior Savannah Savage ended a 24-0 run with a pair of free throws with five minutes left in the game.
Two of Boling’s three seniors had a hand in the team’s final scores of the year. Boling senior Madison Malone had a layup with 53 seconds left and Savage scored the final points of the year, a three-pointer on a pass from senior Karli Joyce.
Boling was able to play in the game against Huntington, after beating New Waverly in Navasota on Tuesday in a battle of the Lady Bulldogs.
The green and white Lady Bulldogs bullied New Waverly in the paint as they picked up the 56-49 win.
Malone dominated in the post scoring on putbacks, layups and a couple of short jumpers en route to a game-high 26 points.
The Boling defense played well and closed off the paint, but New Waverly stayed close making a high percentage of jumpers. With the lead late, Boling milked minutes off the clock weaving through the defense. New Waverly opted not to foul and waited for them to turn the ball over, ultimately helping Boling seal the win.
The Lady Bulldogs had three seniors on the team this year, post Victoria Kalmus, Malone and Joyce. Both Malone and Joyce have been multi-year starters for Boling.
“I love them and they’ll never know how much they mean to me and this team and how I feel like they’re daughters,” Gibson said. “(Malone and Joyce) are dogs. Malone has really helped this team be what it is.”
