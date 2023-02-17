For the third year in a row, the second round in the basketball playoffs was the final stop for the Boling Lady Bulldogs, falling to the Huntington Lady Red Devils 53-32 at Porter High School Thursday night.

In a match-up between two state-ranked teams, Huntington had too many weapons for the Lady Bulldogs to counter.

