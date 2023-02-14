The Wharton boys and girls soccer team are getting close to ending the first leg of district play.
With one game left in the first round, however, the Wharton Lady Tigers are currently in a playoff spot, fourth with nine points, two points ahead of Columbus.
The Lady Tigers split their last two games, a win over Rice Consolidated 4-0 at home and a loss to Bay City 8-0 on the road.
Against Hallettsville, senior Madison Hernandez led the team with two unassisted goals. Wharton junior Bailey Lopez added another unassisted goal and assisted on the team’s fourth, helping Nathalia Mata score the team’s final goal. Lady Tiger goalie Taylor Brune turned in a clean sheet, her first of the season.
The Lady Tigers had a tough time with Bay City grabbing eight goals in the first half. Lady Tigers’ Chris Martin was happy with Brune’s performance in the final 40 minutes, making good stops.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers dropped their last two games, a 4-2 loss to Rice Consolidated at home and to Bay City on the road 9-0.
In the second half against Rice Consolidated, the Tigers got on the scoreboard with sophomore Christopher Enriquez scoring two goals, both assisted by fellow sophomore Leopoldo Camacho. Against Bay City, the Tigers’ defense played well, holding Bay City to three goals. Martin credited freshmen Sammy Olvera, Diego Menorado and Luis Pareda, junior Hector Herrera and senior Carlos Muratalla along with senior goalie Eli Ventura for the tight defensive play early.
