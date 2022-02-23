The Wharton Tigers had no answer for the Jack Yates Lions falling 108-55 Monday night at Randle High School in bi-district action.
Yates used heavy pressure, swarming Wharton, forcing turnovers, helping them jump out to a big first-quarter lead that they never gave up.
“They’re a heck of a program,” Runnin’ Tigers coach Calvin King said. “They’re usually one of the teams that wins our region and competes for state. They have a system and they run it really well.”
The Lions’ speed and depth was hard for the Runnin’ Tigers combat. Yates opened the night with a three, the closest Wharton would get.
The smothering pressure led to five straight turnovers underneath the Yates basket as they grew their lead 9-0.
Wharton cracked the press briefly with senior post Sonny Smith getting the Runnin’ Tigers on the scoreboard with a layup.
The score was quickly answered with Yates hitting a three. The Lions’ defense forced four more turnovers and they stretched their lead to 21-2 before a second Wharton timeout.
Yates hit the Runnin’ Tigers for a 37-point first quarter, with Wharton only making three field goals, for six points.
Following the first quarter, the Runnin’ Tigers were able to navigate Yates’ press better. While they scored, they couldn’t slow Yates. The Lions on misses crashed the backboard and got offensive rebounds, giving them extra possessions. Wharton trailed 64-18 at the half.
The Runnin’ Tigers in the final 16 minutes played Yates tight, a seven-point game in the second half.
“It took us about a half to start settling down and getting under control and running what we’ve supposed to be running,” King said. “We started to battle back towards the end, but it just took us too long to get going.
Wharton in the fourth quarter outscored Yates 21-20.
Runnin’ Tiger junior Raymond Hudson III had seven points in the fourth and had 12 points overall.
The Runnin’ Tigers press late forced Yates into turnovers which they turned into easy offense helping get the game closer over the final few minutes of play.
Smith led the Runnin’ Tigers with 13 points, sophomore Jakorian Baldridge had 11 points.
Yates will meet the winner of Hardin-Jefferson and West Orange-Stark later this week in the area round.
Until next year
Along with Smith, the Runnin’ Tigers will lose one other senior in Tyrus Fields to graduation. Four of Wharton’s five starters will return. Wharton was young this season with Baldrige and C.J. Scott both starting as sophomores.
“We expect to keep growing over the offseason and come back and get back to a place where we can compete with teams like that,” King said.
The Runnin’ Tigers season ends at 17-13 and 6-4 in district. Warton tied with El Campo for second in district.
Hall of fame
Yates freshman point guard Calvin Murphy III is the grandson of NBA Hall of Famer and Houston Rockets legend Calvin Murphy. Murphy started and played most of the night and scored 15 points against Wharton.
