The Wharton Tigers opened district play with a 28-14 win over the Sweeny Bulldogs Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
“It’s awesome. I mean, I don’t know when the last time they won a district game, but to come out and win the first one was very exciting,” head coach Alvin Dotson said. “I’m very happy for these kids.”
The Tigers (1-0, 3-2) rewarded Dotson with a Gatorade bath at time expired, celebrating their first district win in two years. Once again, the Tigers put up a stingy defense and a powerful running game to take control on the field. Senior Jarad Newsome had a breakout game for Wharton, rushing for 136 yards and adding 10 more receiving. Of those, 90 yards were on a long touchdown run off a fake punt. Right behind him was Raymond Hudson who rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries.
“He (Hudson) had a great game … We had a running back out, Rashawn Hood was out, so we knew he (Hudson) had to carry the load, but I’m happy for Raymond. Raymond’s a workhorse. He’s a Division I running back,” Dotson said.
Hudson got the Tigers on the board first with a touchdown in the first quarter. About five minutes later, early in the second quarter, the Tigers were deep on their side of the field facing fourth down and lined up to punt. Instead of punting, Newsome ran the ball 90 yards for the touchdown and put the Tigers up 14-0. Dotson said the fake punt was planned.
“It was planned, but it didn’t necessarily go the way we planned, but the outcome’s still good,” he said. “I always believe in putting athletes at punter and taking advantage of what sometimes defenses think is a relaxed play to punt. I just want to keep everybody on their toes when we’re punting the ball.”
The Bulldogs fumbled eight second later and Brandon Sims recovered. A short time later quarterback Angell Gaona plunged over the goal line from two yards out for a 21-0 lead. Sweeny answered that with a touchdown just before halftime.
Midway through the third quarter Sweeny scored again, closing the gap to 21-14 and taking advantage of a swing in momentum. They did an onside kick and recovered it, giving them short field position. Wharton’s defense, however, stepped up and forced and recovered a fumble.
“Yeah, we made some adjustments on defense,” Dotson said. “Just trying … to make adjustments to where we can make the ball bounce our side to where we can use our speed.”
Early in the fourth quarter Newsome got his second touchdown on the night for the final score of the game. The Bulldogs did threaten to score with first and goal at the four yard line, but failed to punch it in on four tries.
Next week the Tigers will be on the road to face La Marque.
