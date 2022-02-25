With basketball officially over in Wharton County, softball and baseball teams have shifted into full gear.
Boling baseball
The Boling Bulldogs (1-0) baseball team kicked off their season, allowing one hit to the Edna Cowboys in a blowout 13-0 win Tuesday night on the road. Picking off where they left off last year, the Bulldogs pitchers, senior Lance Kocian and junior Hayden Albert, dominated Edna's bats, combining to strike out 16 batters without allowing a walk. Bulldog junior Jaxson Urbanek had a team-high three hits and four stolen bases in the opener.
Boling last season won the district championship and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
East Bernard softball
The East Bernard Brahmarettes (5-2), ranked seventh in the state, have played a tough schedule so far. The Brahmarettes two losses have been by one run.
East Bernard run-ruled Bellville 10-0 Tuesday night on the road. Bellville, a 4A school, went two rounds deep in the playoffs last season. Brahmarette junior Lexie Warncke had a big night, throwing a five-inning no-hitter and picking up a team-high four hits.
The East Bernard offense pounded out 16 hits with seniors Morgan Gasch and Jolie Peloquin connecting for three hits each.
This weekend
Wharton, East Bernard and Boling, softball and baseball teams will compete in tournaments this week.
Wharton baseball is playing in the Fort Bend Christian tournament. The Lady Tigers are in the Fort Bend Marshall tournament.
East Bernard softball is playing in the La Grange tournament. East Bernard baseball played Louise in a doubleheader Friday night.
Boling baseball plays Tidehaven in a doubleheader today in Boling. The Lady Bulldogs play in the Sweeny tournament.
