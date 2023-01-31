The Wharton swim team is won’t be advancing to state this season, but they competed well in the Region VI meet last weekend at the McDonald Family Aquatic Center at Lamar High School.
Tiger senior Andrew Howell was the only Wharton swimmer to earn an A-Final race on Saturday. Howell finished seventh in the region out of 16 swimmers with a time of 26.65. Howell came in 10th place in the 100-yard freestyle.
Despite being the lone Tiger swimmer, the Wharton boys team earned 19 points, good enough for 17th in the region out of 20 schools. The Lady Tigers team scored 39 points, making them 15th out of 20 in the region.
“I’m proud of the way we competed at regionals because we were able to achieve personal best times of the season in each qualifying event. These athletes have improved each time we have competed this season. I’m looking forward to working hard and improving next season,” Wharton swim coach Sara Wind said.
The Lady Tigers competed in five events, four of them finishing in 11th place, all in the B-Final.
Freshman Toxey Quinn, junior Taylor Brune, junior Kelsey Rodriguez and freshman Logan Burditt had their best performance in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Lady Tigers took nearly two seconds off their time from their swim in the prelims to come in 11th of 12 teams. The four also came in 11th in the 200-medley relay.
Burditt came in 11th in the 50-yard freestyle and Brune was 14th. Burditt also swam in the 100-yard freestyle, coming in 11th place.
The El Campo boys and girls swim teams won the Region IV championships. The state swim meet will be held in San Antonio next Thursday and Friday.
