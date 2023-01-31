The Wharton swim team is won’t be advancing to state this season, but they competed well in the Region VI meet last weekend at the McDonald Family Aquatic Center at Lamar High School.

Tiger senior Andrew Howell was the only Wharton swimmer to earn an A-Final race on Saturday. Howell finished seventh in the region out of 16 swimmers with a time of 26.65. Howell came in 10th place in the 100-yard freestyle.

