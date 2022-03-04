Revenge is best served at home.
The Wharton Tigers exercised some revenge beating the Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles 2-1 Tuesday night at Tiger Field.
Tiger junior pitcher Ryan Mendiola threw a solid game, striking out 10 Eagles, spreading out four hits and one earned run through 6.2 innings of work.
The Eagles took the lead first, grabbing their only run in the second inning. With two runners on and two outs, the Eagles got a single to get on the scoreboard. Mendiola ended the inning getting a strikeout swinging.
Wharton’s offense broke through in the bottom of the fourth. After a quick lineout, the next two Tigers, Mendiola and senior Ryan Guzman reached on back-to-back walks. Both runners moved up 90-feet with stolen bases. Tiger senior Blaine Zulauf brought home both with a single to make it 2-1 Wharton.
The Eagles got two runners on base in the top half of the inning, however, Mendiola came back with a strikeout to escape any damage.
Fort Bend Christian Academy again got two runners on base in the top of the sixth. The Tigers’ defense ended the scare, catching an Eagle trying to steal home.
Wharton will play again today in the Boling tournament. The Tigers will play Bay City at 12:15 p.m.
