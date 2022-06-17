The Wharton Tiger baseball season did not end with a playoff run, but the District 24-4A coaches saw good enough play to award them three top honors.
Tiger sophomore Kendon Mayberry earned one of the district’s highest awards, snagging the Newcomer of the Year. Mayberry joined varsity late, starting his season in district play. Despite the late start, the sophomore had the Tigers highest on-base plus slugging with a 1.100 (OPS), Mayberry also had a .343 batting average.
“Mayberry was not a surprise. His family lives and breathes baseball. I’ve had the absolute pleasure of coaching Kendon and Kurtys now and both were an absolute blessing,” Wharton coach Wade Mathis said. “It was very obvious that Kendon worked on his craft over the summer and when he got out of basketball he was ready to prove it. Hats off to him.
“The most impressive thing about him was that he consistently gave you a great at-bat. He worked the count, swung at hitters pitches and had success. His approach was pretty close to college-ready. It will be something to watch as he gets even stronger and better as he moves in. Newcomer of The Year, wow, what an honor to bring to Wharton High School.”
Wharton senior outfielder Ryan Guzman and junior Ryan Mendiola earned first-team honors.
Guzman was a consistent bat in the Tigers lineup, leading the team with a .394 batting average and a .529 on-base percentage. Guzman was hit by 10 pitches to lead the team and he also stole 22 bases.
“Ryan Guzman is quietly one of (my) favorites and easiest young men I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. You get absolutely nothing but respect from him. He also has the best hair in the district,” Mathis said. “He is a four-year starter for Wharton and it’s going to be so hard to place everything he brought to the table. The team loves him to the core. He has quietly hit .400 again and he is an above-average outfielder. I wish someone would give him a shot at the next level because he deserves it.”
Mendiola provided the Tigers with wins from the mound and he had a .361 batting average. Mendiola led the team with 38.2 innings pitched, picking up three wins with a 2.89 ERA.
“Ryan Mendiola (is) a Swiss Army knife. I placed him where I thought the ball would go and when we guess right we were successful and that’s because of his dedication to the game. I was able to lead him off this year and he was everything you want and more there,” Mathis said. “On the mound, he was our best and has a high ceiling there in the future.
“The thing about this kid is his baseball IQ is truly off the charts. He makes plays that I’ve never seen and he does it with ease and confidence. He literally shuts down runners on the mound or behind the plate. There should be colleges running to the gates to watch him play next year.”
Wharton junior Jaden Compain earned the Tigers’ lone second-team honor. Compain hit .382 and had a team-high 19 RBIs.
Tiger senior pitcher Blaine Zulauf, junior pitcher Dadrian Jasso, and junior outfielder Ryan Cruz were recognized with honorable mentions.
