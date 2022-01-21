The Wharton Tigers swim team will send more than one swimmer to regionals this year, with five qualifying at the District 27 meet in Victoria Thursday night.
Lady Tiger seniors Ashley Guarjardo and Madeline Wind and sophomores Taylor Brune and Kelsey Rodriguez, along with Tiger senior Gage Gaona finished in the top six in their events earning a trip to the regional meet.
“Both of our girls relays qualified for regionals which hasn’t happened in two years so we’re really excited about that,” Guarjardo said. “We also had a (Gage) qualified for that in one of his individual events so we’re really happy about that. In total we’ve got five people going to regionals.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the top four swimmers advanced last season. The top six swimmers in each event made regionals this year.
Guarjardo was the only Wharton swimmer to qualify last season, making it in two events. In her senior year she qualified in three events, coming three seconds shy of a fourth. She will also have teammates with her making the trip to regionals.
“We won’t have to take a tiny car this year which I’m very excited about,” Guarjardo said with a smile. “We’ll have some room in the (a larger van this year). I’m also excited to share the experience with my friends.”
The Wharton girls team finished with 24 points, coming in eighth out of 10 teams at district. They were fewer than 10 points away from the sixth place Sweeny Lady Bulldogs. District rival El Campo Ladybirds won the championship with 162 points.
The Tigers scored five points coming in eighth place. Victoria West took home the championship with 133 points.
The regional meet will be in two weeks at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
Below are the district results:
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
District Champion - El Campo (1:59.52)
6) Wharton (2:48.53)
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
District Champion - Victoria West (1:47.84)
2) El Campo (1:54.60)
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
District Champion - Victoria West (2:02.38)
4) El Campo - Allison Vallejo (2:32.33)
7) Wharton - Ashley Guarjardo (2:36.41)
8) El Campo - Ciara Frisbie (2:44.62)
9) El Campo - Baylie Lopez (2:44.71)
12) Wharton - Madeline Wind (3:05.55)
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
District Champion - Victoria West (1:56.24)
6) El Campo - Kaden Beal (2:28.73)
11) El Campo - Cole Srubar (2:45.84)
Girls 200 Yard IM
District Championship - Van Vleck (2:39.22)
3) El Campo - Allison Evans (2:47.13)
Boys 200 Yard IM
District Championship - Victoria West (2:19.26)
4) El Campo - David Vallejo (2:39.27)
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
District Champion - El Campo, Juliann Little (26.03)
2) El Campo - Rachel Evans (26.22)
10) El Campo - Juliana Vasquez (33.80)
12) Wharton - Taylor Brune (33.99)
18) Wharton - Kelsey Rodriguez (40.55)
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
District Champion) El Campo - Carson Whitington (23.43)
3) El Campo - Dylan Cook (24.17)
6) El Campo - Hendrick Hundl (26.26)
11) Wharton - Andrew Howell (27.73)
15) Wharton - Gage Gaona (29.37)
20) Wharton - Rene Garcia (32.28)
25) Wharton - Jeremiah Williams (36.19)
26) Wharton - Johnnie Perez (36.32)
Girls 1 mtr Diving
District Champion) El Campo - Holly Foegelle (318.45 points)
2) El Campo - Margaret Evans (270.00 points)
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
District Champion) El Campo - Kendall Beal (1:05.65)
2) El Campo - Juliann Little (1:07.15)
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
District Champion) El Campo - Zane Garner (55.84)
3) El Campo - David Vallejo (1:03.88)
6) Wharton - Gage Gaona (1:17.93)
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
District Champion) El Campo - Rachel Evans (57.99)
3) El Campo - Riley Wallis (59.01)
6) El Campo - Ciara Frisbie (1:11.95)
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
District Champion) El Campo - Dylan Cook (52.97)
5) El Campo - Carson Whitington (54.48)
9) Wharton - Andrew Howell (1:04.51)
21) Wharton - Jeremiah Williams (1:36.65)
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
District Champion) Victoria West (5:36.28)
3) Wharton - Ashley Guarjardo (7:03.79)
4) El Campo - Baylie Lopez (7:18.24)
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
District Champion) Victoria West (5:15.21)
7) El Campo - Cole Srubar (7:32.31)
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
District Champion) El Campo (1:47.08)
5) Wharton (2:18.58)
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
District Champion) El Campo (1:36.03)
8) Wharton (2:05.22)
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
District Champion) El Campo - Kendall Beal (1:05.51)
3) El Campo - Allison Vallejo (1:18.88)
7) Wharton - Madeline Wind (1:28.73)
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
District Champion) El Campo - Zane Garner (58.39)
4) El Campo - Kaden Beal (1:09.06)
6) El Campo - Tyson Farquhar (1:35.67)
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
District Champion) El Campo - Riley Wallis (1:13.24)
3) El Campo - Allison Evans (1:24.81)
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
District Champion) Bay City (4:35.64)
3) El Campo (4:41.90)
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
District Champion) Victoria West (3:31.81)
3) El Campo (4:17.96)
