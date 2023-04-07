Boling and East Bernard tennis teams split the District 24 tournament, with the Brahmas winning the boys’ championship and the Lady Bulldogs winning the girls’ championship, behind a strong performance from the Gibson sisters. Overall, Boling will have six athletes representing the school at regionals.
“I’m extremely proud of the Boling tennis team,” Boling coach Jonathan Gibson said. “Numbers have improved each year and this year we had 38 kids playing tennis. With numbers has also come a more competitive team.”
Kenzi and Kenna Gibson are the only Boling tennis players moving on to regionals this season after dominating the singles competition at district.
Kenna defeated a girl from Harmony and another girl from East Bernard to make it to the championship. Kenzi had a first-round bye and beat a Brazos girl to face her sister.
In the singles championship, it was Kenzi, a freshman, beating Kenna, a junior, 6-1, 6-1, bringing home first place to the Gibson household.
Callie Richards and Kyler Sweat beat Brazos in playback 6-1, 6-2, to earn second place and a spot at regionals. Stephanie Borges and Kate Salas beat a team from Brazos and a team from East Bernard to make it to the championship match. Against another team from Brazos they lost 6-1, 6-0, but still will head to regionals.
Boling had two teams in boys’ doubles with Jerrick Garica and Kaden Lunford earning third place. The Bulldogs had two in singles action with Matthew Genzer coming in fourth place.
The regional tournament will be held at A&M Consolidated High School next Tuesday and Wednesday.
In total, the East Bernard tennis team won four different district championships and will send eight athletes to regionals.
The teams of Joshua Guthman and Ryder Kovar, and Tyler Powers and Zym Jochec had a clean sweep through the quarterfinals and the semifinals in boys doubles. In the championship game, Guthman and Kovar won the district championship 6-1, 6-1.
In boys singles, Cody Kramr and Sam Potts both breezed through their competition until meeting each other in the finals. For the championship, Kramar earned the win 6-2, 6-1.
Along with both boys doubles and singles making it to regionals, the East Bernard mixed doubles team also earned a spot.
Laney Andersen and Nathan Kramr beat Boling in the semifinals and in the finals they beat Brazos 6-1, 6-1.
In girls singles, Bella Dujka defeated Brazos in the first round, but lost to Boling in the semifinals. Dujka bounced back in the third-place match and defeated a different Brazos player. The girls doubles team lost their first two matches, but beat Boling for third place. East Bernard’s second mixed doubles team lost their opening round match to Boling.
