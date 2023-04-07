Boling and East Bernard tennis teams split the District 24 tournament, with the Brahmas winning the boys’ championship and the Lady Bulldogs winning the girls’ championship, behind a strong performance from the Gibson sisters. Overall, Boling will have six athletes representing the school at regionals.

“I’m extremely proud of the Boling tennis team,” Boling coach Jonathan Gibson said. “Numbers have improved each year and this year we had 38 kids playing tennis. With numbers has also come a more competitive team.”

