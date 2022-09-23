Wharton County has a few more runners this week added to the rushing leaders, all vying for the top spot as the best rusher.

In week three, only eight runners had more than 100 yards on the ground but in week four, four more athletes were added to the top rusher category. Boling junior Ryan O’Neal still leads all Wharton County rushers with nearly 700 yards in four games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.