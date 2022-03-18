Boling’s Kocian signs with Texas A&M Kingsville

High school baseball will not be the end of the road for Boling senior Lance Kocian, signing his national letter of intent and committing to Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas last week.
Kocian, a left-hander, has been a strikeout machine for the Bulldogs throughout his career. However, following the season he’ll be trading in the green and white for the blue and gold, fulfilling a childhood dream of playing college baseball.
“I just worked my hardest. (I) did everything I could and I finally made it,” Kocian said.
He had choices and talked to different college coaches while trying to figure out where we would go. After seeing the Kingsville campus, Kocian knew it was the place he wanted to be.
“The coaching staff was awesome and I really like the players and everything there. The town is just amazing,” Kocian said. “Whenever the coach asked me if I wanted to commit. I was like, ‘Yup,’ and committed on the spot.”
At Kingsville Kocian is going to study agriculture, majoring in either ag business or ag management.
As a junior, he started to fill like he could have a chance to play on the next level. Kocian made a jump, quadrupling his strikeouts going from 22 during his sophomore season to 90 last year.
“He does a good job at keeping (batters) off balance and he’s got four pitches, (which) is very good for the high school level,” Boling coach Brent Tritschler said.
Kocian, a pitcher/outfielder for the Bulldogs, earned a first-team all-district honor last season as a pitcher.
Every year Kocian has gotten better as a pitcher. He kicked off his senior year throwing four no-hit innings against Edna, striking out nine batters and allowing zero base runners. While the year isn’t over, Kocian has dropped his ERA and is walking fewer people while maintaining an above-average strikeout rate.
“I think it’s just all coming together now,” Kocian said. “Every batter I (face) tell the umpire, catcher or me after the game about the tail on (my pitches). It goes in at them if they’re a righter or it tails to the outside of the plate (on lefties).”
This is the third Bulldog to commit to play in college since Tritschler took over the program in 2019. Colby Chilek and Andrew Gonzales played for the Bulldogs last year and are now playing in college.
Kocian the rest of his senior season will try and help take the Bulldogs even farther than they went last year making it to the second round, coming a run away from advancing.
The lefty is one of the two Bulldogs main weapons on the mound alongside right-handed junior Hayden Albert.
