The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers did not get to ring in the new year with a win, falling to the Navasota Rattlers 51-36 on the road on the final day of 2022.
Wharton got a double-double from junior forward Angell Gaona, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Rattlers.
The Runnin’ Tigers played the Rattlers tight but slowly started to separate. Wharton made runs late, but the Rattlers defense came up with stops to keep them from grabbing momentum.
Gaona was all over the court on New Year’s Eve afternoon. The junior collected 11 rebounds and scored 13 points connecting on three three-pointers. He also had four steals and two blocks.
Navasota started the game on a quick 6-0 run. Wharton found their footing and started climbing back with a layup from junior Kendon Mayberry and a three from Gaona.
After trading defensive stops, the Runnin’ Tigers grabbed the lead. Wharton junior Jakorian Baldridge dribbled through the lane and passed the ball out to senior Kameron Mitchell swishing an elbow jumper through the net, pulling ahead 7-6.
“We competed very well and we handled adversity the entire game,” Runnin’ Tiger coach Xavier Jackson said. “Our offense was very slow, and we were up one late in the first quarter. We made a short run to get a four-point lead beginning of the second quarter, and we had some bad offensive possessions after a timeout.”
The Rattlers raced down the court and scored with a layup to retake the lead. After a Wharton turnover with seconds left in the first quarter, Navasota lunched a corner three to try and stretch their lead. Runnin’ Tiger senior Edward Sanders raced over to the corner, leaped and blocked the shot to keep it a one-point game.
Runnin’ Tiger senior Raymond Hudson III found Baldridge for a three to give them a 10-8 lead. Sanders followed with a steal at mid-court and raced down the court for an easy layup giving Wharton a four-point lead.
Navasota called a timeout to cool the Runnin’ Tigers. Back out on the court, Navasota started to get rolling, outscoring Wharton 17-5 to close the quarter.
The Rattlers started the third hot with a 6-0 run. Mitchell broke the run, scoring on a layup on a pass from Gaona to make it a 12-point game.
Late in the fourth quarter, Wharton cut the lead to 11 points, but back-to-back layups by Navasota put the game out of reach.
Gaona was Wharton’s leading scorer with Baldridge adding in eight points and Mitchell chipping another seven.
Wharton boys and girls basketball will face Brookshire Royal on the road Friday. The program’s next home game will be against El Campo the following Tuesday.
“We continued to compete in the second half every play,” Jackson said. “As a coaching staff, we believe our defensive rebounding will improve going into our game at Needville. Our focus is big energy, competing every play, and embracing adversity for two more road games this week.”
The Wharton Lady Tigers had a tough time with the Navasota Lady Rattlers falliing 51-19 on the road to close out 2022.
While a loss, the Lady Tigers fought until final play. Lady Tiger sophomore J’honesty Smith blocked four shots in the final three minutes of the game. Wharton freshman Ava Warren also blocked a shot as the defense continued to play hard. Lady Tiger junior Kadyn Smith scored the final points for Wharton, making a layup and a free throw after getting fouled on the shot.
The Lady Tigers are now 1-1 in district.
