El Campo had the best week picking up three wins this past week. The Ricebird baseball team was also named the 4A GameGrade Team of The Week by txhighschoolbaseball.com.
While the Ricebirds picked up the most wins, it was a Boling pitcher who earned Pitcher of The Week honors.
Boling junior Hayden Albert earned the win over their rival East Bernard, but not in seven innings. Albert lasted 8.1 innings, limiting the Brahmas bats to two hits, two walks and one unearned run throughout his start. Albert struck out seven batters.
Other Top Performances
East Bernard: Dallas Novicke (senior) 7.2 innings, six hits, one unearned run and five strikeouts.
El Campo: Dean Poenitzsch (sophomore) beat Bellville, pitched four innings, allowed five hits and struck out four.
Hitter
El Campo senior slugger Jack Dorotik was near perfect in his two starts last week, earning Hitter of The Week. Dorotik hit .833 with five hits in six at-bats, two going for triples. The senior hitter drove in five Ricebirds and scored three runs.
Other Top Performances
Boling: Hayden Albert (junior) 3/5 at the plate, scoring three runs, he also drew four walks.
Wharton: Kendon Mayberry (sophomore) 3/5 at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored and drove in two runs.
