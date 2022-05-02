Texans select nine in draft

With their two first-round draft picks, the Houston Texans chose to fill holes in their defensive secondary and offensive line.
The Texans selected Louisiana State University cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third pick in the draft, and with the 15th pick, they selected Kenyon Green, a guard from Texas A&M University. Both players are expected to be in the starting lineup for game one.
As a true freshman, Stingley, a lockdown cornerback, was an All-American on LSU’s 2019 national championship team. He had injuries in 2020 and 2021 and did not perform to his 2019 level.
When asked why Stingley was selected with the third overall pick, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said, “Derek Stingley has played at a high level ever since he walked in the building at LSU. Runs well. He plays with good technique. Plays the ball well. He plays under control. Plays with good anticipation. I would say his football acumen is good. Really cares about football. He is a technician. He is really devoted to understanding the techniques of playing the position. So, when you look at everything in totality, we just felt like that made the most sense for our team.”
Stingley said he believes mental toughness is the best part of his play.
“I would say I’m just calm. I don’t let my emotions get too high, too low,” Stingley said. “I know in certain areas whenever I mess up, I know how to diagnose it and talk it through with my coaches and fix it real fast.”
Green was a five-star recruit out of Atascocita High School and went to Texas A&M where he played right guard as a freshman, left guard as a sophomore, and four offensive line positions last season.
“Green’s been a really productive, consistent player. He played tackle. He played guard. I would say he is probably a better guard than he is a tackle. I think he is probably more of an inside player, but we’ll put him in the mix,” Caserio said. “He’s a real solid kid. I would say blue collar, humble, soft-spoken, lunch pail. Shows up, doesn’t say much. Just kind of works his ass off and wants to play football. That fits the profile of what we want from the players that walk into this building.”
Green said he is looking forward to help turn the Texans around.
“Going to A&M, all we did was put our heads down and work,” Green said. “Now they’re on the building stages of being a powerhouse in the SEC, so I’m coming here with the same mentality. Put my head down and work and then bring people with me.”
In the second round, the Texans selected Jalen Pitre, a safety from Baylor with the 37th overall pick, and John Metchie, a wide receiver from Alabama, with the 44th overall pick.
Pitre, a Stafford High School graduate, was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season.
“He (Pitre) meant as much as anybody to the Baylor program. He plays with his hair on fire. Versatile player. They used him a little bit inside in the slot. He played safety, so he has some position versatility. I think he might have a role in the kicking game. Tough instinctive football player. Loves playing football. His energy was infectious when he was in the building,” said Caserio.
Metchie led Alabama with 96 pass receptions last season before injuring his ACL. He is expected to be recovered by the start of the season.
“This kid (Metchie) is an awesome kid. Very smart, very studious, tough as nails,” Caserio said. “Some of the things that he did at Alabama and some of the things he endured and played with, just no normal people would do it. This guy’s level of toughness is exceptional. He was a really, really productive player for them and has some position versatility. I know there’s questions. When is he going to be ready? I think when he is ready, he is ready. Whenever that is, it is. We’re not going to rush or push him.”
In the third round, the Texans picked Christian Harris, a linebacker from Alabama, with the 75th overall pick. Playing for Nick Saban, Harris started 40 of 41 games.
“I would say Harris fits the profile in terms of what we want at linebacker. I don’t think anybody was more ecstatic than (head coach) Lovie (Smith) about that pick, but talking about a guy that’s 6-foot, 225, 230 pounds, runs 4.4. Fits the profile of what we want to do defensively at that position,” Caserio said.
On Saturday, the Texans selected Dameon Pierce, a running back from Florida with the 107th overall pick, Thomas Booker a defensive tackle from Stanford with the 150th overall pick, Teagan Quitoriano, a tight end from Oklahoma with the 170th overall pick and Austin Deculus, an offensive tackle from LSU (formerly of Cy-Fair High School) with the 205th overall pick.
After months of preparation and three days of being on the clock, the Texans were satisfied with their draft choices.
“We’re excited for the players that we brought in the building. Hopefully our team is excited, but the reality is there’s a lot of work, and it’s going to be about how hard we work, how well we work, and what we do when we’re ultimately on the field,” said Caserio.
