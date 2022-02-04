Newly hired athletic director and head football coach Alvin Dotson II brought one of his former students from his previous position at Elkins High School in Fort Bend County to speak with students and staff at Wharton High School on Tuesday.
The special guest also happens to wear number 90 for the Houston Texans and was the team’s second-round draft pick in 2020 (their first pick in the draft). More than 200 people involved in athletic programs turned out to hear what defensive tackle Ross Blacklock had to say.
As one of Dotson’s many former athletes who are currently in the NFL, Blacklock was well received as he gave words of encouragement, wisdom and advice to the student athletes. Shortly after sharing his experiences, another great legend, who also happened to be Blacklock’s father, gave the staff and students more jewels of wisdom and keys to being successful.
Blacklock’s father, Jimmy Blacklock, was one of the first African American basketball players to play for the University of Texas as a standout point guard. As a player and later a coach of the Harlem Globetrotters, Jimmy Blacklock was proud to stand alongside his son and sow seeds of class, character and commitment for success on the students.
The session concluded with a Q&A, followed by Dotson thanking both speakers for coming out and sharing with the Wharton ISD community.
