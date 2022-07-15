Braving the high heat, Wharton ISD athletes have been coming out in large numbers to be a part of the school’s offseason workouts.
Whether it’s Tigers getting ready for football, Lady Tigers volleyball players preparing for August, or students just trying to stay in shape, Wharton athletes are taking advantage of the summer offseason program.
The workouts are drawing between 70-90 students a day, with a one-day high of 98 students, Wharton Athletic Director Alvin Dotson II said.
In June, Wharton had 96 different students come through the workouts. Just two weeks into July the school has had 115 different athletes be a part of the workouts, Dotson said.
“Every day I see a new kid,” Dotson said. “Nothing helps more than the word of mouth from the players telling their buddies to get up there, but I think we have hit a majority of all the athletes.”
The coaching staff has been doing summer home visits, meeting the parents and guardians of their athletes, with Dotson meeting more than 70 different families so far this offseason.
Workouts run in the morning Mondays through Thursdays with two different groups to maximize instruction and time. The middle school boys and girls, along with high school girls’ work conditioning, while the high school boys are in the weight room. After the workouts are finished, the two groups flip, so all can get into the weight room.
Tigers’ offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach Mike Anzaldua take athletes through the weight room workouts while the rest of the coaches help with conditioning. Wharton packed the weight room on Wednesday with two large groups.
Wharton will continue workouts through July 29, the last Thursday before August.
The first high school football practice of the year is fast approaching, 16 days away. The middle school’s first practice will come on Aug. 10.
With two weeks of summer workouts left, Dotson is hoping to see even bigger numbers the closer they get to August.
“It’s more important than football schemes,” Dotson said. “It’s just getting kids out and bringing the fun back to football. We’re going to do some work, but we’re going to have some fun too.”
