We are on probably the best two-week stretch of fishing I have seen since the big freeze of 2021.
First off the trout bite has been crazy good in multiple areas, we have been catching solid fish out at the rigs and deep reefs in West Matagorda Bay on DSL in White Ice and live shrimp rigged about five feet under coastal corks.
The surf has been on fire the last two weeks with upper slot trout caught on green/chrome shedogs and chartreuse/chrome shedogs, lots of mullet have been in the surf and trout have been absolutely crushing topwaters at first light. The redfish/black drum bite has been just as good. Literally any piece of shell on shorelines from the river to Hotel Point are holding good solid keepers. Live shrimp rigged about one foot under coastal corks and shrimp-flavored fish bites have been killing it.
Flounder have shown up in full force with lots of solid fish in the 16-18” range coming to the boat on the jiggers. Tripletail are finally showing up after a cool spring with several 10-15lb fish coming from structures out in the bay. I look for us to have one of the best summers in a long time with all the bait I am seeing and the amount of fish showing up already. Have a safe summer and go catchem. This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.