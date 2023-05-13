Boling’s state runner-up team’s 30th anniversary

Joining former Boling baseball coach Ray Beall, holding the baseball, on the 30th anniversary of the 1993 state championship game, are, from the left, Michael Sherill, Chris Becerra, Jason Martinez, Beall, Robert Sanchez, Jason Zahradnik, Tim Wostarek, and Jason Andel. Teammates not pictured include Randy Hodge, Scott Kubosh, Todd Harris, Tommy Lyster, Joseph Moore, bat girl Mandy Sciba, and coach Brad Weisner.

 Courtesy photo

When former Boling High School baseball coach Ray Beall was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game last month, he had no idea it would turn into a team reunion.

“How proud and surprised I was to see the 1993 runner-up state baseball team come together once again,” he said in a social media post.

