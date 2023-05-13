Boling’s state runner-up team’s 30th anniversary

When former Boling High School baseball coach Ray Beall was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game last month, he had no idea it would turn into a team reunion.
“How proud and surprised I was to see the 1993 runner-up state baseball team come together once again,” he said in a social media post.
Beall thanked the school, administration, and coaches for honoring him on the 30th anniversary of the title tilt.
“To all my athletes over the years, your coach still loves you. You will always be in my heart,” he said. “To the Boling High School baseball teams of today and tomorrow, I leave you with this: Separate you are weak but together you are strong.
“Put God first in your life, put your team/family second in your life and put yourself third. If you learn this as a young person/athlete, you will live a life of happiness, joy and success. Lastly, someone has to play for the state championship and it might as well be the Boling Bulldog baseball and/or softball team.”
